Is Bishnoi Really Running An Empire From Behind Prison Walls In India?

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi | File Photo

The biggest takeaway from the American investigation is not who has been accused, but who has not been accused. The indictments unsealed under Operation Hard Ball accuse jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates of orchestrating the 2023 assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. They make no allegation against the Indian government. That alone removes much of the cloud that has darkened India-Canada relations for the past three years.

That omission matters. When Nijjar was shot dead outside the gurdwara he headed in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023, then Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly suggested that Indian agents were behind the killing. The allegation plunged bilateral relations to an unprecedented low.

Diplomats were expelled, trust evaporated, and the two democracies seemed headed towards a prolonged confrontation. The latest American indictment does not settle every question, but it certainly weakens the theory that New Delhi masterminded the assassination.

Questions Over Prison Network

Yet, the alternative explanation presented by investigators is itself difficult to digest. Truth, it is often said, can be stranger than fiction. Even so, it stretches the imagination to believe that a 33-year-old gangster, who has been lodged in Indian prisons since 2015, could successfully run a sprawling multinational criminal empire with tentacles across India, Canada and the United States.

According to American prosecutors, Bishnoi directed murders, extortion, narcotics trafficking, kidnappings and human smuggling from his prison cell through smuggled mobile phones and internet-based communication devices. One should not underestimate organised crime. Criminal syndicates have repeatedly shown extraordinary ingenuity in exploiting technology, corrupt officials and international networks. Reason sometimes has to be suspended while examining their methods because criminals seldom conform to conventional logic. The more sophisticated they are, the more careful they become in covering their tracks.

Even so, the prosecution's narrative raises obvious questions. If a prisoner can command an international syndicate for over a decade from behind bars, what does it say about prison administration? How could such extensive communications continue unnoticed? How did a network, allegedly spanning continents, remain operational despite constant surveillance and repeated arrests?

Burden Of Proof Remains

Operation Hard Ball has reportedly uncovered a vast web of alleged criminal activity. More than two dozen arrests in the United States, Canada and Europe suggest painstaking investigative work. If the evidence ultimately stands the test of judicial scrutiny, it will expose one of the most remarkable transnational crime enterprises in recent history. But that "if" remains crucial.

Indictments are not convictions, and dramatic allegations are not substitutes for proof. Courts will have to determine whether the prosecution can establish beyond reasonable doubt that a jailed gangster truly exercised such astonishing reach. Until then, scepticism is neither cynicism nor disloyalty. Extraordinary claims deserve extraordinarily convincing evidence. That principle is as important in fighting organised crime as it is in safeguarding justice.