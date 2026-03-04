Iran War Shows Why Dismounting The Tiger Is Difficult For The US

Escalating US–Israel strikes and Iran’s retaliation deepen the West Asia conflict, raising fears of prolonged war and global economic disruption | File Pic (Representational Image)

The war unleashed by the United States and Israel on Iran shows no sign of nearing a conclusion. It may go down in history as a conflict that began without a clearly articulated purpose.

President Donald Trump never convincingly explained to the American public why it was necessary to bomb Iranian targets after claiming Tehran’s nuclear capability had been destroyed. Soon after, he shifted the goalposts, declaring regime change as the objective.

Early strikes and their aftermath

The opening phase of the war was dramatic. Within hours of the first strikes, Israeli and American operations eliminated Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, and several top officials.

Yet, the expected collapse of the regime did not follow. Reports of jubilant demonstrations appeared increasingly like propaganda rather than evidence of political change.

Iran’s retaliation and regional escalation

Instead, Iran has demonstrated a formidable capacity to retaliate. The conflict has widened across West Asia, forcing the US to close embassies and advise its citizens to leave several countries.

American forces have reportedly lost aircraft to “friendly fire”, while Iran’s leadership appears to have rallied around a new figure: Mojtaba Khamenei, the late leader’s son. That alone makes the prospect of regime change remote.

Economic shockwaves

The economic consequences are severe. Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz—through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil passes—has sent prices soaring and shaken markets.

Trump’s promise that the US navy will escort oil tankers may offer reassurance, but a single missile could undo it overnight.

Rising casualties and expanding conflict

Meanwhile, Israel has vowed to intensify strikes on Iranian infrastructure and military targets. The US says it has hit nearly 2,000 targets.

Casualties are mounting, including American soldiers killed in a drone attack in Kuwait, and mysterious incidents at sea—such as a submarine strike on an Iranian vessel near Sri Lanka that reportedly left more than a hundred missing.

Growing diplomatic isolation

At home and abroad, Trump is increasingly isolated. European support has weakened, and tensions with allies are growing.

Spain’s refusal to allow American forces to use its bases led Trump to threaten severing trade ties, prompting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to call the war a “disaster”.

The paradox of a president who promised peace

The irony is striking. Trump came to power promising peace and hoping to secure a Nobel Prize. Instead, he risks being remembered as a president of war.

As casualties rise and the strategic purpose remains elusive, the perception is growing that he was drawn into this conflict by Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

A dangerous predicament

There is an old saying: it is easy to mount a tiger but difficult to dismount. The world is now watching a superpower trapped in such a predicament.

This war has already inflicted immense damage on a volatile region and unsettled the global order. The sooner it ends, the better it will be for the world.

Megalomania cannot be allowed to set the planet on fire.