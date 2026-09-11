Inspired By Indian Politicians, Trump Doles Out Freebies Before November Midterm Polls

US President Donald Trump | File pic

Indeed, US President Donald Trump has made explicit references to India’s mammoth roll-out of voter identity cards as well as the disbursement of welfare payments of recent vintage, occasioned largely by the pervasiveness of competitive mass politics across the country.

During Wednesday’s election rally in Dallas, ahead of the November midterm Congressional polls, the deal-maker President promised a $5,000 hand-out for all American adults should the Republican Party be returned in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Admittedly, President Trump’s calculated ploy is akin to the wide-ranging pre-election freebies that political parties in India, almost across the entire spectrum and outdoing one another, lavish on millions of voters.

Taking a leaf out of this playbook only shows how much the compulsively transactional occupant of the White House feels desperate at best, or gives himself up to rank opportunistic impulses at worst, to lure American voters before the November judgement day.

Trump’s India Comparison Questioned

We should, therefore, regard even the slightest tone of adulation from the sickeningly narcissistic current leader of the world’s richest democracy with more than a pinch of salt.

If anything, Donald Trump is among recent American presidents (after Richard Nixon) to show unconcealed contempt for India’s overall success—labelling the country a “dead economy” and simultaneously threatening additional punitive tariffs on our exports.

We’ll be doing a terrible disservice to our discerning voters if we take too seriously his latest gambit to adopt elements from the country’s poll toolkit, intended wholly and solely to perpetuate himself.

Cost Of Trump Dividend

As pertaining to what is at stake in Wednesday’s offer, over 200 million US citizens are supposed to be eligible for the payments, known as the Trump Dividend, which would amount to more than $1 trillion in cost. Questions are being asked whether the proposal would be legally sustainable and not require Congressional authorisation.

These concerns acquire significance, as the potential burden from Wednesday’s promised dole emerges against the backdrop of Washington’s historically highest gross national debt, registered in August, surpassing $40 trillion for the first time.

To be fair, President Trump cannot be blamed entirely for the state of the US finances—the Covid pandemic was an important contributory factor. But make no mistake about it, President Trump’s relentless pursuit of a ruinous economic and political path during his second term in office has spelt disaster for the average American and businesses big and small.

The so-called “Liberation-Day” tariffs of April 2025—forced Washington to back down following strong retaliation—were struck down by the US Supreme Court in February. In consequence, the government was constrained to refund an astronomical $100 billion, amounting to 60 per cent of tariff earnings to companies that had paid them.

President Trump has, moreover, dragged his country down a deep quagmire in his reckless war against Iran. For the US voter, this bleak scenario could not even remotely resonate with making America great again.