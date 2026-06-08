India's GDP @ 7.7 Is Laudable, But The Tough Part Is Yet To Come

India’s March-quarter GDP growth of 7.8 per cent and 7.7 per cent for FY 26 is impressive against the backdrop of persistent headwinds facing the economy. But the worry is the RBI’s FY27 outlook at 6.6 per cent, down from a forecast of 6.9 per cent in April this year. It basically means the “easy” part of the post-pandemic recovery is over; the easy gains from the post-COVID rebound are now behind us; the investment cycle is much more sensitive to global interest rates and investor mood. And on the demand side, urban areas are still spending strongly, but the rural economy is recovering slowly and unevenly.

So a 6.6-6.7 per cent band in FY27 indicates that the higher growth posted earlier will be difficult to maintain in an adverse global environment and could result in another round of supply-side reforms, deeper rural reforms, and a sharper focus on productivity, not just capex. So, we need to consider the fourth-quarter growth a test the economy has passed. For the third consecutive year, growth of around 7.7 per cent is again an achievement, putting India ahead of most major economies. Such solid growth was mainly due to strong domestic demand—domestic consumption and private investment—that mitigated global weakness.

In addition, as per the RBI, the nominal GDP, measured at current market prices without adjusting for inflation, grew by 9.1 per cent in the fourth quarter and by 8.9 per cent for the full year, suggesting that while it has kept government debt in check, companies now have less pricing power than before the pandemic. Inflation is pretty low—in the mid-2 per cent range—which gives the RBI some breathing room to find ways to boost growth while keeping an eye on global risks.

What emerges from all this is that a combination of healthy growth, tame inflation, and a moderate fiscal deficit is a strong point for India currently. However, the robust growth does not make India immune to global risks. Some private estimates suggest that growth could decline if oil prices remain above $100–120 per barrel. India’s economic buffers—large forex reserves, improved fiscal discipline, and stronger banks—will certainly help, but persistent global tensions will force the government to make some tough choices. For example, absorb higher tariffs through subsidies at the risk of fiscal slippage or pass higher prices on to consumers and face a slowing demand.

It also leaves much less room for monetary or fiscal manoeuvre—the RBI will be more hesitant to cut rates aggressively amid a food-oil inflation squeeze. While India continues to be one of the fastest-growing large economies, the story from here will be more about risk management—how effectively policymakers can cushion the oil-monsoon shock without squandering gains on inflation, fiscal consolidation, and financial sector repair.