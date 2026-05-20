India’s Cotton Productivity Mission: Sovereignty Or Chimaera? |

Known as ‘white gold’, Indian cotton is a major cash crop that supports 6 million farmers and 40–50 million people in downstream processing and trade. Among the world’s top three producers, processors, consumers, and exporters of the natural fibre, India stands at number two. Crucial to India’s textile sector, the cotton value chain contributes significantly to the GDP and rural livelihood.

Sadly, in the last four years, India has gradually lost its edge in the world market with a declining cultivated area (down 1.8 million hectares to 11.5 million ha in 2024-25); falling production (down 5.5 million bales to 29.7 million bales in 2024-25); low yields (440 kg/ha), and falling raw cotton exports. From the position of the world’s largest producer and exporter, the country has now become a net importer of cotton (4.1 million bales, up four times from four years ago). The writing was on the wall, but no policymaker noticed it.

Now, the Union Cabinet has approved the “Mission for Cotton Productivity” with a significant outlay of Rs 5,659.22 crore. Spanning a four-year period, 2026–27 to 2030–31, this mission aims to achieve self-sufficiency in cotton in the next five years and enhance India’s competitiveness in the global textile market.

It aligns with the government’s vision: Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign.

Some of the key objectives and strategies include a productivity boost to go from the current 440 kg/ha to 755 kg/ha to achieve a production target of 49.8 million bales (170 kg each); technology advancement through the development of high-yielding, climate- and pest-resistant seeds; and quality and branding through the modernisation of 2,000 ginning factories.

About 3.2 million farmers from 140 districts are likely to benefit from the digital integration of market yards (mandis) and a transparent price discovery. To advance sustainability, the plan encourages cotton waste recycling.

The comprehensive mission, implemented by the Ministries of Agriculture and Textiles, marks a strategic shift toward a sustainable, high-tech, and self-reliant cotton ecosystem, according to an official release.

Without doubt, the idea is progressive and the objectives are laudable. However, ground realities pose a challenge. Rain-fed cultivation, use of marginal lands, low level of input usage, antiquated agronomic practices, and susceptibility to pest attacks characterise cotton cultivation. When combined with land constraints, water shortage, and climate change, the envisaged mission approach to transform the cotton ecosystem demands a lot more.

As the area for cotton is stagnating and possibly nearing saturation point, the only way to boost production is through vertical growth, which is raising yields. Intervention at multiple levels is necessary.

Technological intervention: Bt. Cottonseed is facing technology fatigue. The pink bollworm has acquired resistance, as evidenced by incidences of pest attack. We need a conducive policy environment to support tech seeds. Sucking pests are also taking their toll. New seeds (stacked genes) are available. Indian seed companies should be encouraged to adopt new-tech seeds. Tech seeds by themselves will not raise yields, but they will surely prevent/reduce yield losses. A crop saved is a crop produced.

The ‘stewardship’ is missing. The industry should work with agri universities and Krishi Vigyan Kendras to educate growers about agronomy and input management.

Genetic research to fight climate change: Climate-smart agriculture with climate-resilient seeds is the way forward. For the purpose, a conducive long-term policy to encourage firms to spend on R&D is the only way. Currently, many private seed firms have pared down their research expenditure because of non-supportive policy or an uncertain policy environment. Seed research is a long-term play. Reduction in the R&D spend is not good for the country and must be reversed.

Replication: While the all-India cotton yield averages around 450 kg/ha, several districts enjoy twice the yield. There is something for stakeholders to learn from the experience of high-yield areas—input management, agronomy, and so on. It is important to replicate these practices in low-yield areas.

Contract farming: Last but not least, large user industries must seek to produce the raw material they need through contract farming. FPOs can be good partners for the purpose. It will be a win-win for growers and industrial users. There are scientific and transparent methodologies to price the output in advance.

Finally, ‘political will’ to stay committed to the cause and ensure timely implementation is most important. The immediate challenge at hand is the looming El Nino risk and ‘below normal’ monsoon for the upcoming 2026 planting season.

The mission’s mettle will be on test.

G. Chandrashekhar is a commodity market specialist and policy commentator. Views are personal.