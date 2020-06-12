Indian sportspersons hold back opinion on racism

George Floyd’s murder by an officer of the Minneapolis police sparked off a tsunami of protests, not just in the United States, but world over. People from all walks of life, of all religious and racial denominations, have raised a collective voice against racism at the core of Floyd’s death.

Floyd died of asphyxiation soon after white police officer Derek Chauvin arrested him, allegedly for using counterfeit money to purchase cigarettes. He was pinned to the ground by Chauvin who used his knee as a stranglehold on Floyd’s neck to prevent escape.

For eight minutes and 46 seconds, Chauvin exerted high pressure on his captive’s neck. Floyd kept imploring his captor to set him free, saying that he couldn’t breathe. But the police officer kept increasing the pressure.

The brutal event, captured on camera, highlighted Chauvin’s brazen disregard for Floyd’s life. The fact that was one in a chain of several such harsh policing efforts, not all leading to death, but almost all targetting black people, lit the fire of protest and resentment that still rages.

‘Get your knee off my neck’ became more than just a hashtag on social media platforms, and became a metaphor for police brutality. Similarly, ‘Black Lives Matter’ grew from being an indictment of racial politics to one against majoritarian political philosophy, in the US and elsewhere.

The impact of Floyd’s death in such bloodcurdling manner has been widespread. In keeping with the brief of this column, however, I’ll restrict myself to how this has played out in the world of sports.

One of the earliest and foremost voices against Floyd’s murder came from Michael Jordan, regarded as the greatest ever basketball player, and whom the documentary ‘The Last Dance’ is this season’s blockbuster on Netflix.

“I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of colour in our country. We have had enough,” Jordan tweeted from his official handle.

Jordan coming out so openly and strongly was deeply significant. In the past he had usually preferred silence, claiming that he was not a ‘political’ person. Given his sporting profile and the following he commands, Jordan’s statement gave the movement momentum.

The anti-racism protest wasn’t restricted to major domos. Consider Coco Gauff, an American tennis player. She is only 16 and one of the rising stars on the WTA circuit. This is what she had to say about the dissent sweeping her country.

“I think it’s sad that I’m here protesting the same thing that (my grandmother) did 50-plus years ago…I was 8 years old when Trayvon Martin was killed. So why am I here at 16 still demanding change?” she asked.

But as the uproar against racism spread worldwide, it ceased to be just a black versus white issue. In fact, it acquired an extraordinary dimension when former West Indies cricket captain Darren Sammy claimed that he had faced racial slurs playing in the IPL.

Sammy revealed he had frequently been referred to as ‘kalu’, not just by Indian fans, but also some teammates in the Hyderabad franchise he played for.