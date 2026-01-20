Indian Cricket In Crisis As New Zealand Clinch Historic ODI Series Win On Indian Soil

New Zealand players celebrate a historic ODI series victory over India, their first on Indian soil | File Photo

Indian cricket is in crisis mode after its latest setback, losing a home ODI series for the first time to New Zealand, going back 37 years and seven bilateral events. Having been beaten by South Africa in November—losing both Test matches, the first time in 25 years India has lost a Test series at home to the Saffers—this 2025–26 season is proving to be one of the most disastrous in recent memory.

At least as far as white-ball cricket is concerned, for both 20 and 50 overs, India were considered overwhelming favourites against the New Zealanders.

Favourites undone

The visitors fielded a highly inexperienced side, lacking their iconic captain Kane Williamson, who missed the series as he was busy playing franchise cricket, and featuring eight players who had never toured India. Being reigning Asia Cup (20 overs) and T20 World Cup champions, as well as holders of the Champions Trophy (50 overs), the Indian team came into the three-match series with a formidable record.

Despite missing iconic players all-rounder Hardik Pandya and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, both sidelined due to fitness concerns, India were still seen as overwhelming favourites.

New Zealand’s growing dominance

But New Zealand have made a habit of shocking the once-formidable Indian team across formats. They beat India in the inaugural World Test Championship final at Lord’s in 2021 and stunned fans last season by inflicting a first-ever 3–0 whitewash at home in a Test series.

Having now won both a Test and an ODI series in India for the first time, they will be buoyed heading into the five-match T20 series beginning in Nagpur on Wednesday.

Kohli’s lone highlight

The only saving grace for Indore fans on Sunday was watching Virat Kohli unfurl his 54th ODI century—a brilliant effort by the 38-year-old veteran—which, however, went in vain.

Questions for the think tank

India won the opening match in Vadodara, but even that was a close-run affair. Kohli’s 93 was the highest score of the match, underlining not only his rich form in the only international format he still plays, but also serving as an indictment of the younger brigade of Indian batsmen.

The visitors stormed back to win the next two matches at Rajkot and Indore, with Daryl Mitchell in peerless form. Questions must now be asked of the Indian think tank comprising captain Shubman Gill, coach Gautam Gambhir, and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.

With India the defending champions for the World T20 to be held in India next month, nothing less than a title victory will assuage the hurt feelings of the Indian cricket fraternity.