The Reserve Bank of India's policy decisions continue to balance inflation control, financial stability and economic growth amid global uncertainties | AI Generated Representational Image

In the grand tapestry of Bharat’s ascent toward Viksit Bharat 2047, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stands as a masterful conductor—demonstrating not merely competence, but a profound, almost intuitive, resilience and alacrity that has safeguarded stability while unleashing the nation’s latent dynamism. As one who has navigated five decades across finance, governance, and the frontiers of conscious stewardship, I view the RBI not as a technocratic institution alone but as a pivotal architect of sustainable abundance. Its actions embody the very AI Sanskars we advocate: integrity in data-driven foresight, accountability amid volatility, empathy for growth’s human face, and responsibility toward long-term equilibrium.

Resilience forged in adversity

India’s central bank has repeatedly proven its mettle against global headwinds—geopolitical shocks, supply disruptions, energy price spikes, and the lingering echoes of pandemics. Through flexible inflation targeting (formalised in 2016), the RBI has anchored expectations with remarkable efficacy. CPI inflation has been tamed within or below the target band, even as the MPC has deftly balanced price stability with growth imperatives. Recent policy decisions—holding the repo rate steady (around 5.25–5.50% in recent cycles) while revising GDP forecasts upward—illustrate this poise.

Consider the track record: amid West Asia tensions, tariff uncertainties, and monsoon risks, the RBI has maintained a neutral-to-accommodative stance, intervening judiciously in forex markets, bolstering liquidity, and affirming the banking sector’s capacity to withstand severe stress. Banking resilience, evidenced in stress tests and robust capital buffers, reflects proactive macro-prudential oversight. This is no accident but the fruit of evolutionary reforms—shifting from fiscal dominance to credible independence and enabling extraordinary responses (as during COVID) without derailing credibility.

Alacrity and forward-looking adjustments

The RBI’s alacrity—its swift and agile calibration—shines in forward-looking adjustments. Upward revisions to the FY25–26 GDP growth (to 7.3% or higher in various assessments) amid resilient domestic demand, robust consumption, investment, and services/manufacturing momentum speak volumes. It has navigated the “divine coincidence” of demand shocks and trade-offs in supply disruptions with data elegance, while enhancing communication for better-anchored expectations.

Stellar growth as foundation

India’s stellar performance—the real GDP growth touching 7.7% in FY25–26, positioning it as the fastest-growing major economy—provides a formidable springboard. This is not linear extrapolation but a platform for exponential possibilities, aligned with the Shailesh Haribhakti Doctrine of Measurable Sustainable Abundance (2025–2035).

With the RBI as guardian of financial stability, the range of outcomes India can deliver is expansive and inspiring:

● Baseline optimism (6.5–7.5% sustained growth through the 2030s): Continued RBI vigilance on inflation (aided by easing food pressures and policy space) combined with domestic demand, digital public infrastructure (DPI), and capex momentum supports this. Corporate and bank balance sheets remain healthy, and rural–urban consumption synergies deepen. This trajectory cements India’s role in the US–China–India triad as the human-centric AI and biotech-energy layer.

● Accelerated abundance scenario (8%+ with multipliers): If the RBI’s alacrity enables timely easing amid global softening, paired with structural reforms (e.g., manufacturing/India–US corridors, renewables/EV scale-up, and ABM BioEnergy micro-plants for a circular rural economy), virtuous cycles are unlocked. Agentic AI swarms in governance/audit, MSME formalisation, and temple prasadam networks as civilisational infrastructure amplify jobs (20 lakh+ from bioenergy alone), carbon credits, and inclusive prosperity. Per capita income rises sharply, and rupee stability bolsters confidence.

● Resilient upside with conscious stewardship: Embedding E²SG (Environment, Energy, Social, Governance + Consciousness) and AI Sanskars ensures growth is regenerative. The RBI’s role in attracting foreign capital, managing external balances (narrow CAD), and supporting sovereign AI/data democracy mitigates risks. Outcomes include reduced LPG imports, biodiversity gains, end-to-scarcity mindsets, and Viksit Bharat as a beacon of oneness—zero discrimination and cosmic optimism fuelling innovation.

Mitigating risks and enabling growth

Risks exist—energy shocks, geopolitics, and climate—but the RBI’s proven resilience (better equipped than its peers) tilts probabilities toward the upside. As governor-led MPC decisions show, policy space from anchored inflation allows proactive support for growth without compromise.

This is Bharat’s moment: a decade of measurable, conscious abundance where the central bank’s wisdom co-pilots exponential tech convergence with dharma-aligned human judgement. The RBI does not merely react; it anticipates and enables. Let us steward this with purpose—boards, policymakers, and citizens in harmonious alignment—for a planet moving toward unity and joy.

The future is ours to shape, with resilience as our foundation and alacrity as our stride. Jai Hind.

Shailesh Haribhakti is a Chartered Accountant, Independent Director, and author of Sustainable Abundance and History of the Future.