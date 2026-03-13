India Welcomes Spiritual Spring As Chaitra Marks Beginning Of Regional New Years

Devotees celebrate the arrival of Chaitra with Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and other regional New Year festivals symbolising renewal, gratitude and spiritual awakening | Representational Image

As the sacred month of Chaitra ushers in Vasant Ritu (Spring), we prepare to welcome a flurry of regional New Years. While regional lunar calendars might differ on the exact start of the month, our entire nation spiritually synchronizes on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, the first day of the bright lunar fortnight.

Falling on Thursday, March 19 this year, our sacred Itihasa tells us that Lord Brahma initiated the creation of the universe on this very day. It beautifully mirrors nature’s renewal, marking the bountiful harvest of the winter Rabi crops.

Here is how the vibrant threads of this day weave across the country:

The victory flag of Gudi Padwa

Waking before dawn, Maharashtrians begin the day with a purifying bath and intricate rangolis. The Gudi—a bright silk scarf tied to a bamboo pole, garlanded with neem and mango leaves, and crowned with an inverted copper pot—is hoisted proudly outside homes.

It is a striking symbol of dharma’s victory, celebrated alongside delicacies like Puran Poli and Shrikhand.

The equanimity of Ugadi

In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, the New Year begins with a traditional oil bath to cleanse the physical and spiritual self.

The highlight is Pachadi, a unique dish combining every flavour—sweet, bitter, sour and pungent. It serves as a profound Vedantic reminder to embrace all of life’s varying experiences with equal grace and acceptance.

The devotion of Chaitra Navratri

Travelling north, this exact same day ignites nine nights dedicated to the Divine Mother, Durga. Devotees fast and purify their minds, honouring the nine forms of Navadurga.

This inward journey of Shakti beautifully concludes with Ram Navami, celebrating the birth of Lord Rama.

The faith of Cheti Chand

The Sindhi community honours the advent of Lord Jhulelal, who protected them from religious persecution after deep penance to the water deity, Varun Dev.

Devotees carry the magnificent Bahrana Sahib to nearby rivers and lakes, offering black chana and sweet Tahiri rice in profound gratitude.

A shared spiritual heartbeat

As our virtual journey concludes, we witness the breathtaking diversity of Sanatana Dharma. Though our rituals may differ, our shared spiritual heartbeat pulses with the exact same gratitude, renewal and joy.