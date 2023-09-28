India Must Find Diplomatic Solution With Canada; Demonising Sikhs Is Not An Answer | file pic

In the intricate realm of global diplomacy, there arise occasions when nations become ensnared in conflicts necessitating a judicious and tactful approach to achieve resolution. In the realm of international relations, there are often instances that capture the attention of the global community. The ongoing tension between India and Canada is a prime example of such a scenario. Specifically, the focus lies on the allegations of Sikh extremism, which have further exacerbated the already strained relations between these two nations. The recent death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent separatist leader, on Canadian soil, coupled with the unprecedented accusations made by Canadian President Justin Trudeau against the Indian government in the parliament, has ignited a firestorm of controversy and raised eyebrows across the globe. This turn of events, undoubtedly, is nothing short of unacceptable. In the midst of traversing these treacherous waters, it is imperative to acknowledge that vilifying Sikh people is not the solution. In the current scenario, it is imperative for India to embark upon a path of productive discourse with Canada, aiming to tackle concerns in a manner that upholds the fundamental rights and dignity of all parties involved.

The Sikh community in Canada is an incredibly diverse and vibrant group that has deep roots within Canadian society. Sikhs, with their unwavering commitment and remarkable dedication, have left an indelible mark on the intricate tapestry of the nation’s social, economic, and political landscape. In the rich and diverse tapestry that weaves together the fabric of Canadian society, they hold a vital position. Their presence is an essential thread that contributes to the vibrant multicultural mosaic that defines the nation. As proud Canadian citizens, they rightfully embrace and enjoy the same fundamental rights and freedoms that are bestowed upon every individual within our borders.

The fervent pursuit of an autonomous Sikh state, known as Khalistan, within the borders of India's Punjab region has become a prominent cause célèbre. The genesis of this movement can be traced back to the deep-seated grievances harboured by the Sikh community in India. However, its influence has transcended borders and resonated strongly within the Sikh diaspora in Canada, notably in the provinces of British Columbia and Ontario. In the annals of Canadian history, a remarkable chapter unfolds as we delve into the late 19th and early 20th centuries. It is during this transformative era that the Sikh community, driven by aspirations for a better life, embarked on a journey that would forever shape the cultural tapestry of Canada.

In the annals of the Khalistan movement in Canada, few events have left as indelible a mark as the fateful bombing of Air India Flight 182 in 1985. This tragic incident stands as a stark reminder of the profound consequences that can arise from extremist ideologies and the devastating toll they exact on innocent lives. In a startling revelation, the Canadian government recently established a connection between the heinous terrorist act and Sikh extremists. These individuals, driven by a thirst for revenge, allegedly sought retribution for the Indian government's Operation Blue Star in 1984. This military operation, aimed at flushing out militants from the Golden Temple in Amritsar, has long been a source of contention and anguish. The Canadian government's assertion sheds light on the complex web of motivations and historical grievances that underpin this tragic incident.

India and Canada should seek a diplomatic solution to address these concerns. Diplomacy requires open channels of communication, respectful dialogue, and cooperation. Both nations have a shared interest in maintaining strong diplomatic ties, fostering trade relationships, and collaborating on various global issues. Constructive dialogue can lead to a deeper understanding of each other's concerns and help build trust.

Moreover, addressing concerns about extremism should not be limited to accusations and extradition requests. It should involve collaboration on intelligence-sharing, counter-terrorism efforts, and preventive measures. A cooperative approach can be more effective in countering radicalisation and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

In the wake of the farmer protests, a troubling trend emerged in India as the ruling party appeared to repeatedly vilify the Sikh community. This political strategy bore fruit in the form of the ascent of hardline Sikh figures, with Amrit Pal Singh standing as a prominent example. The scars from Punjab's grim history of insurgency, separatism, and violence are chapters that its residents are reluctant to revisit.

While it's undeniable that Canada's government has adopted a heavy-handed approach, marked by overreaching actions, statements, and behaviours, this approach doesn't align with the goal of maintaining a healthy diplomatic relationship with India. Simultaneously, India was taken aback by the issue of Sikh separatism within Canada, underscoring the need for both nations to proceed with caution and meticulous care in their responses to safeguard their broader diplomatic relationship.

Canada must also acknowledge that providing shelter to separatists is unlikely to lead to success, despite potential electoral gains for President Trudeau. India, in turn, should recognise that Khalistan is not an issue that deeply resonates within the Sikh community in India. Consequently, any punitive measures against the community based on isolated incidents in Canada should be avoided.

The repercussions of decisions pertaining to visas and other matters will reverberate far beyond the realm of politics; they will directly impact Sikh students aspiring to study in Canada or those already there. To foster a fruitful diplomatic and strategic relationship, both nations must engage in sincere collaboration. In this endeavour, it falls to the Indian government to work hand in hand with the Sikh community, cultivating an environment of trust and fraternity.

India must understand that the reactions of the ruling party, government, and their supporters to critical diplomatic issues should not sow discord within any community. Diplomacy necessitates a nuanced approach that respects the rights and aspirations of all citizens. In an increasingly interconnected world, the promotion of harmony and understanding between nations stands as the only path forward.

The author is a visiting professor of journalism, a political columnist and a doctoral research scholar. He tweets at @sayantan_gh. Views are personal

