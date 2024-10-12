India & Democracy Triumph In Jammu & Kashmir, Delivering A Resounding Message To Pakistan, The Patron Of Terrorism In The Valley

Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their vote for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Pulwama on Wednesday. (September 18, 2024) | ANI

While navigating a Post-Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir, the newly established political regime in Jammu and Kashmir faces a multitude of challenges as it operates in the post-Article 370 environment. The abrogation of the state's special status and its bifurcation into two Union Territories (J&K and Ladakh) in August 2019 significantly altered the region’s political, economic, and social landscape.

Ironically, the BJP led coalition at centre may not easily digest its defeat in Jammu and Kashmir hence the new chief minister, Omar Abdullah will have to diplomatically handle the situation which may turn into the replica of AAP versus BJP in Delhi. The Modi regime must be credited for the peaceful holding of polls in this sensitive state which had become a domain of stone pelters and insurgency from across the border being sponsored by Pakistan. The peaceful elections in Jammu and Kashmir have given golden chance to Kashmiris to become part of national mainstream and they shall never miss such an opportunity.

The recent alliance between the National Conference (NC) and Congress in Jammu and Kashmir has redefined the region’s political landscape. This collaboration, a blend of the two parties' significant influence in the state, managed to out manoeuvre the BJP, which had been eager to establish a stronger foothold in the sensitive union territory. This electoral success not only marks a victory for democracy in the Valley but also sends a strong message to Pakistan, which has long supported terrorism and destabilizing activities in the region.

Hordes of Challenges: Restoring Political Stability and Trust in Democracy

One of the foremost challenges for the new leadership is restoring political stability and ensuring the smooth functioning of democratic processes. The abrogation of Article 370 was met with dissent from local political parties, including the NC, the People's Democratic Party (PDP), and the Apni Party. These parties, which continue to demand the restoration of statehood and the holding of assembly elections, have emphasized that the delay in elections has alienated large sections of the local population. The new regime must focus on rebuilding trust in democratic processes to ensure stability and encourage public participation in governance.

Security Concerns and Militancy

Security remains a critical issue. Although militant activities have decreased, sporadic incidents of violence targeting security forces and civilians still persist. The government’s focus on curbing cross-border terrorism, particularly with infiltration from Pakistan, remains paramount. To ensure long-term stability, the regime must enhance intelligence-gathering, improve coordination among security agencies, and focus on de-radicalization efforts, particularly among the youth vulnerable to extremist influences.

Addressing Economic Stagnation and Unemployment

The economy of Jammu and Kashmir, which depends heavily on tourism, agriculture, and handicrafts, has been severely affected by political unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic. The new government faces the task of reviving the economy by attracting investment, promoting local industries, and stimulating tourism. The success of the Industrial Policy (2021-2030) and initiatives like the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) will be crucial in providing sustainable employment, particularly for the region's youth.

Reviving Tourism and Investment

Once a top tourist destination, J&K’s tourism industry has been in steady decline due to ongoing political turmoil and security concerns. To restore confidence among domestic and international tourists, the new government must ensure safety and improve infrastructure. High-profile tourism campaigns and incentives for tourism-related businesses will be essential to reviving this key sector. Promoting eco-tourism, adventure tourism, and cultural tourism could diversify J&K's appeal to tourists while stabilizing its economy.

Human Rights and Social Justice

Allegations of human rights violations—such as detentions under the Public Safety Act (PSA), internet restrictions, and curbs on freedom of expression—have contributed to local grievances. The new regime must address these concerns transparently and work toward public reconciliation to restore faith in governance. Promoting inclusive dialogue among communities and protecting minority rights will be crucial to building a peaceful and just society.

Rehabilitating Kashmiri Pandits

The issue of rehabilitating Kashmiri Pandits displaced during the insurgency of the 1990s remains unresolved. Initiatives aimed at facilitating their return have seen little success, primarily due to the security situation and resistance from local communities. Balancing social harmony while addressing this historical grievance is one of the most delicate challenges for the new government.

Dealing with Pakistan's Influence

Pakistan’s continued interference in J&K through cross-border terrorism and diplomatic opposition to India’s sovereignty over the region remains a significant external challenge. The Line of Control (LoC) continues to be a hotspot for infiltration and military skirmishes. Managing relations with Pakistan, addressing diplomatic pressures, and countering narratives in international forums will be crucial for the new leadership in maintaining stability.

Balancing Relations with Ladakh

The bifurcation of J&K into two Union Territories has created regional imbalances. Ladakh, now a Union Territory, is pressing for inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, which would guarantee protection for its tribal populations. The new regime must balance its relations with Ladakh’s leadership while addressing concerns regarding resource distribution and governance.

Strengthening Grassroots Governance

The Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and District Development Councils (DDCs) established after the abrogation of Article 370 are critical to decentralizing power. Strengthening these grassroots institutions with adequate funding and decision-making authority will enhance local development and public participation. Effective implementation of central schemes like PM-KISAN and Ayushman Bharat will further boost these efforts.

Education and Healthcare Reforms

Education and healthcare infrastructure in J&K remain underdeveloped. Improving access to quality education and healthcare, particularly in rural and conflict-affected areas, is essential to empowering the youth and ensuring long-term stability. The regime must focus on recruiting more professionals and addressing infrastructure deficiencies in both sectors.

Environmental Concerns

J&K’s fragile ecology, with its retreating glaciers, deforestation, and erratic climate patterns, demands urgent attention. The government must promote environmental sustainability, conserve water resources, and encourage afforestation to preserve the region’s ecological health.

A Decisive Mandate: Key Factors behind the NC-Congress Alliance's Success:

1st, Regional Dominance in the Kashmir Valley: The NC, led by the influential Abdullah family, has a deep-rooted connection to Kashmir's identity. Its consistent advocacy for Kashmir’s autonomy made it a natural choice for many voters in the valley.

2nd, Secular Appeal: The Congress-NC alliance presented itself as a secular alternative to the BJP's divisive agenda. This platform resonated with voters wary of the BJP’s majoritarian stance, consolidating Muslim votes in the Valley and appealing to secular-minded Hindus in Jammu.

3rd, Opposition to Article 370 Abrogation: Both the NC and Congress opposed the BJP’s abrogation of Article 370, which was deeply unpopular in the Valley. Their stance on restoring political autonomy resonated with many voters and allowed them to challenge the BJP's nationalist narrative.

4th, Wider Representation: While the NC is stronger in the Kashmir Valley, Congress has a broader presence in Jammu and Ladakh. This alliance allowed them to challenge the BJP more effectively across the union territory.

5th, BJP’s Struggles in Jammu and Kashmir ; Despite its nationalist appeal and dominance in the Hindu-majority areas of Jammu, the BJP has been unable to gain traction in the Kashmir Valley. Its hard-line stance on Article 370 and perceived anti-Muslim policies have alienated many voters. The party’s developmental promises have also failed to materialize, furthering discontent in economically deprived areas.

In conclusion, while the NC-Congress alliance had notable strengths, particularly in the Kashmir Valley, their focus on Article 370 without a clear governance strategy in the new political landscape hindered their effectiveness. Nevertheless, their victory is a testament to the resilience of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir, reinforcing the message that the region remains an integral part of India despite external interference.

(Writer is a political analyst and strategic affairs columnist based in Shimla)