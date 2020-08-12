India can learn a lot from post-Covid-19 spending patterns in China

After a country has been hit by a pandemic, how should people spend money?

In India the patterns that are discernible are quite weird, as a survey by a media house indicates. In the absence of a good healthcare system in India, the focus is to fortify yourself. That could explain why there is a surging demand for immuno-boosters like chyawanprash (a cooked mixture containing honey, sugar, ghee, herbs, and spices) and other proprietary concoctions. Sales have gone by 283% in June, while the brand leader, Dabur, has reported a 700% surge in sales.

Expect the cost on medicare to go up as well in India. This is because few would like to go to ill-equipped, not-so-sanitary government hospitals. It may be worth pointing out that some of the most prominent politicians, when afflicted by Covid-19, opted to be treated at private clinics rather than India’s premier (government-owned) AIIMS.

This is a far cry from a country like China, where the quality of medicare – funded largely by the government – is almost universal. Hence the spending is more on sports and gymnasiums, on food and beverages and on education. The last is interesting, because China already has in place an incredibly good educational infrastructure for primary and secondary education.

The increased spending on education, therefore, would be on courses which equip children for higher studies. In China, unlike as in India, higher education is meant primarily for the academically competent. The focus is squarely on merit.

The Chinese are preparing themselves for a brave new world -- far more aggressively than India is. They are getting prepared for a more competitive world. This is a far cry from India, where the clamour for banning examinations and diluting syllabi for studies is not unusual.

But in one respect, China and India are similar. Spending on food and beverages has soared, while expenditure on fine dining in restaurants has plunged. Not surprisingly, in India, sales of products like Maggi Noodles, chocolates and biscuits have begun climbing. The distribution of biscuits by NGOs to desperate migrants as a nutrition supplement also added to this demand.