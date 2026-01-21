IMF’s 7.3 Per Cent Growth Forecast For India: Strong Headline, Fragile Foundations

IMF growth projections place India as the fastest-growing major economy, even as export risks and job pressures persist | Representational Image

The IMF’s projection of India’s 7.3 per cent growth in FY26 (2025–26) delivers the narrative the government wants to hear. But there is a troubling story behind this veil. The forecast, marginally lower than the government’s estimate of 7.4 per cent, positions India as the world’s fastest-growing major economy in 2025–26, with growth projected to be more than double the global average of 3.3 per cent. However, this forecast needs to be read alongside the fact that it comes despite 50 per cent US tariffs hitting India’s labour-intensive export sectors, weakening global demand, trade disruptions, and geopolitical instability affecting traditional supply chains.

Domestic demand versus export shock

Some analysts might counter this argument by pointing out that India’s growth model has shifted from an export-led to a domestic-demand-led model, with private consumption and investment robust enough to offset external shocks. For policymakers, this represents a strategic victory: the economy is no longer held hostage to global trade cycles. However, one cannot wish away the fact that while India’s traditional export sectors employ 40–50 million workers, a tariff that reduces their export volumes by 20–30 per cent does not simply disappear from GDP statistics; it translates into factory shutdowns, wage cuts and unemployment.

The IMF’s cheerful 7.3 per cent figure essentially assumes these workers and their lost incomes do not matter, or that domestic consumption will somehow fully compensate for export destruction. Neither assumption is credible.

A warning wrapped in optimism

The IMF’s forecast takes another twist in the projections for the following year. The companion projection — growth moderating to 6.4 per cent in FY27–FY28 — carries a subtle warning: these drivers are seen as “cyclical and temporary factors” that will “wane”. What this means is that while India is doing fine for now, one should not expect this to last. By wrapping this message in an upward revision, the Fund ensures the headline gets celebrated while the warning goes unheeded.

Questions over methodology

This raises questions about the IMF’s methodology. While the Fund’s projection shows institutional confidence in India’s growth story, the 0.7 percentage-point revision from 6.6 per cent within three months is more indicative of methodological fragility. Given that policymakers and investors rely on this forecast to make critical decisions, a 0.7 percentage-point revision for the same year is exceptionally large and falls outside normal confidence bands.

That the IMF, armed with world-class economic models, could not correctly anticipate Q3 performance suggests that either its India model inadequately captures domestic economic dynamics or that the Q3 data itself underwent substantial revision. Neither scenario inspires confidence.

Beyond spreadsheets

The real story of India’s trajectory in 2026 will not be written in Washington spreadsheets. It will be determined on the ground by exporters absorbing punitive tariffs, manufacturers grappling with costs and weak pricing power, and households whose consumption ultimately rests on jobs and real wage growth — not on the statistical momentum of past quarters.