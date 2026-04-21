IMF Downgrades India To 6th Largest Economy, Per Capita Lags Behind Bangladesh, Warns Economic Expert | Representational Image

Last week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) punched a hole in India’s economic story when its World Economic Outlook for 2026 said that the country’s ranking had slipped to 6th position from its fourth position earlier, in terms of nominal (as per current market prices) GDP in US dollars.

While India remains one of the fastest-growing economies in the world with a growth rate projected at 6.6 per cent for FY27, there has been enough hand-wringing at home regarding the latest IMF outlook. But the contradiction is more because of exchange-rate movements, dollar-based comparisons, and revisions to India’s own GDP series. While the government has defended itself, claiming that it is less about economic growth and more about a statistical come-down, the fact remains that any economy that imports a lot of energy, whose external deficits keep widening, and is exposed to regular global risk cycles will have to face such fluctuations in global rankings.

What should be of greater concern is that the per capita gross domestic product of a much smaller neighbour, Bangladesh, according to the IMF, is estimated at $2,911, compared with India’s $2,812. Even though the projections say that we will be ahead of Bangladesh from 2027 onwards, one must remember that our neighbour was ahead of India in 2023 and 2024. From 2027 onwards, per capita income, a measure of economic output per person, will put us ahead of Bangladesh by a mere $26. Hence, the drama over India dropping to the 6th position in the global GDP ranking looks almost farcical. Because the per capita numbers are far harder to wish away. While we may continue to laud ourselves as among the top five largest economies, the typical Indian remains poor by global and emerging-market standards. What this means is that growth doesn’t translate into higher incomes for individuals, and our multi-trillion-dollar economy rests on a very fragile statistical foundation.

This is worrisome. While we celebrate infrastructure growth, we are at the same time guilty of dodging the basic question: how long will it take for India to reach the average income level of its emerging-market peers? Analysts have been raising the critical issue of how the currency-driven boom in dollar GDP is fragile, while the government's narrative rests on optics. Such self-praise won't solve the critical issue of per capita income. What we need is an overdue reality check. The NITI Aayog would be the right forum to start a serious economic conversation on per capita income, jobs, productivity, human capital, and the state’s capacity to deliver basic services. The IMF’s economic outlook should serve as a warning that India’s rise is far from assured, and we should stop weaponising GDP projections in political debates and face the stark fact that our much smaller neighbours are catching up fast.