If Seine Can Be Cleansed, What Ails Adi Ganga?

PTI

Kolkata: Way back in 2010… euphoric with her victory in the Bengal civic polls then, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee had said her party would transform Kolkata into a city like London or any other modern European city.

"I will keep my promise to make Kolkata look like London very soon," Mamata had said, adding that Trinamool was committed to turning the City of Joy into a modern international city.

Circa 2024

When Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo swam in river Seine on the opening day of Olympics, reporters at a press meet questioned the current Mayor of Kolkata Firhad Hakim if there would be a time when he would take a plunge in the Adi Ganga in the southern fringes of Kolkata.

Adi Ganga which was the main flow of the Hooghly river between the 15th and 17th Century has practically died and turned into a mere sewer (see pic).

A confident Hakim said within a couple of years he is hopeful that people would see a “healthier” Adi Ganga.

“I took the plunge in Adi Ganga during the 1978 floods and saved people. Even CM Mamata Banerjee swam across the Adi Ganga. We are hopeful that within the next two years it (Adi Ganga) will regain its lost glory,” said Hakim.

Blast From Past

Till 1970, Adi Ganga was the main source of water for Kolkata (then Calcutta). Gradually after 1970, its water quality gradually deteriorated and it turned into a sewer.

In 1998, the Calcutta High Court had directed the removal of all encroachments by the river banks but was of no avail. A recent study shows that there is zero dissolved oxygen present in the water of Adi Ganga.

Adi Ganga, also known as Tolly canal, emits a stench as its condition is deteriorating by the day.

The National Mission for Clean Ganga had allocated around Rs 650 crore to revive the ancient river.

The matter of rejuvenating Adi Ganga went viral and was trending for the last two days after Paris Mayor swam in Seine which was equally bad and the last time anyone “tested the waters” was way back in 1928. Despite several promises made by several Mayors, Anne Hidalgo had kept her promise and rejuvenated the river.

However, despite several orders and pleas, Adi Ganga is literally going down the drain even as Hakim boldly took a “lease” of two years to cleanse the water body.

Meanwhile, BJP was not hopeful of Hakim’s ambitious plan regarding the Adi Ganga.