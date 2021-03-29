How pollution and unhealthy lifestyle are causing havoc with human reproductive health

A leading epidemiologist and environmental scientist has published a book which examines the link between industrial chemicals and penile length.

Dr Shanna Swan's book, Count Down, argues that our modern world is altering humans' reproductive development and threatening the future of our species.



The book outlines how pollution is leading to higher rates of erectile dysfunction, fertility decline, and growing numbers of babies born with small penises. Though the headline fact about shrinkage may sound like a laughing matter, the research paints a bleak portrait of humanity's longevity and ability to survive.



"In some parts of the world, the average twenty-something today is less fertile than her grandmother was at 35," Dr Swan writes, dubbing the situation, a "global existential crisis" in the book. “Chemicals in our environment and unhealthy lifestyle practices in our modern world are disrupting our hormonal balance, causing various degrees of reproductive havoc."



Lancet warned in 1989, ' Pollution and unhealthy lifestyle would soon cause a considerable decrease in the number of sperms in the male generative fluid (semen).' Dr Colin R Daniels of the Lancet Editorial Board (LEB) further stated that three types of chemicals, Environmental, Industrial and Food (chemicals) are wreaking havoc with human reproductive health.