 How Could A Secure Weapon Be Snatched?
Gautam S. MengleUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 09:47 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image | Photo Credit: Pixabay

Thane: Based on the preliminary information officially provided thus far, the one question that comes to mind is this: Every policeman is provided a lanyard with which to secure their service weapon to their person. This is designed precisely to prevent the loss of a service weapon, by snatching or falling off.

Further, the modern holsters that the Maharashtra Police acquired years ago are designed such that no one can draw the gun apart from those wearing the holster. How, then, did an Akshay Shinde manage this feat?

It is crucial to keep asking this and other similar questions so that the establishment is held accountable, in keeping with the provisions of democracy. If an independent probe proves beyond doubt that he was indeed killed in a confrontation, then that is the right of every policeman in self-defence. But this can only be established if such questions are answered satisfactorily Police encounters have often shown us that street justice is always a slippery slope, and can never replace actual justice.

It is effectively telling the people, “Hey, we’re unable to ensure a strong justice system where a predator would be scared to prey on anyone, so here you go, we’re giving you this encounter killing instead. You’re welcome.”

