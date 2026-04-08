Himachal Pradesh Budget 2026–27 Signals End Of Growth Era, Prioritises Survival Amid Fiscal Crunch | Representational Image

The Himachal Pradesh Budget for 2026–27 recently passed by the state assembly marks a structural break from the previous fiscal approach, signalling a shift from calibrated expansion to enforced austerity. The numbers tell a stark story. The total budget outlay has declined from ₹58,514 crore in 2025–26 to ₹54,928 crore in 2026–27—a contraction of ₹3,586 crore, or 6.13%. This is not a routine adjustment; it reflects deep fiscal stress triggered primarily by the tapering of central support and the rigid nature of committed expenditure. What stands out even more is the changing composition of expenditure, where developmental priorities are being steadily crowded out by unavoidable liabilities.

Revenue Stress:

The Core Faultline The state’s revenue account continues to remain under severe strain. In 2025–26, revenue receipts stood at ₹42,371 crore against revenue expenditure of ₹48,733 crore, resulting in a deficit of ₹6,390 crore. In 2026–27, the revenue deficit widened further to ₹6,577 crore—an increase of 2.93%. The underlying concern is structural. Nearly 83% of revenue receipts are absorbed by committed expenditure—salaries, pensions, and interest payments—leaving limited fiscal space for discretionary or developmental spending. The withdrawal of the Revenue Deficit Grant, which earlier contributed over ₹8,000 crore annually, has further tightened the fiscal room.

Capital Expenditure:

The Silent Casualty Capital expenditure, the backbone of long-term growth, has taken a hit. 2025–26 Capex: ₹5,782 crore 2026–27 Capex: ₹5,314 crore This reflects a decline of ₹468 crore, or 8.09%. This contraction is critical. Capital spending drives infrastructure, employment, and multiplier effects in a hill economy where private investment is inherently limited. The inability to expand capital outlay suggests that the state is increasingly using its fiscal resources for sustenance rather than growth. Education: Marginal Compression 2025–26: ₹9,849 crore 2026–27: ₹9,420 crore Decline: ₹429 crore (4.36%) Despite being a priority sector, education has not been fully insulated. The modest reduction indicates an attempt to balance fiscal prudence with social commitment, but it may impact expansion plans and quality interventions.

Health:

Relative Protection but Still Declining 2025–26: ₹3,481 crore 2026–27: ₹3,352 crore Decline: ₹129 crore (3.70%) Health remains comparatively protected, but the decline suggests that even essential sectors are not immune to fiscal compression. The reduction could affect capacity augmentation and service delivery improvements. Social Services: Political Compulsion Limits Cuts 2025–26: ₹2,533 crore 2026–27: ₹2,451 crore Decline: ₹82 crore (3.24%) Given the political sensitivity of welfare schemes, the reduction is minimal. However, even this marginal cut reflects the broader fiscal stress, as the state struggles to maintain subsidy commitments.

Public Works Department (PWD):

Infrastructure Takes a Back Seat 2025–26: ₹4,120 crore 2026–27: ₹3,720 crore Decline: ₹400 crore (9.71%) This is one of the sharpest sectoral declines. Reduced allocation to PWD signals a slowdown in road construction and infrastructure development—key drivers of economic activity in a geographically constrained state.

Industry and Economic Services:

Growth Model Weakens 2025–26: ₹1,820 crore 2026–27: ₹1,635 crore Decline: ₹185 crore (10.16%) The double-digit decline in industrial allocation indicates a shift away from growth-oriented spending. The focus appears to have moved towards sustaining existing economic activity rather than expanding it. Forest and Environment: Policy Continuity with Cuts 2025–26: ₹1,032 crore 2026–27: ₹965 crore Decline: ₹67 crore (6.49%) Even as the state continues to emphasise environmental targets, financial backing has weakened, suggesting a gap between policy intent and fiscal capacity.

Agriculture and Rural Economy:

Controlled Adjustment 2025–26: ₹2,980 crore 2026–27: ₹2,745 crore Decline: ₹235 crore (7.88%) Though the government has rhetorically prioritised the rural economy, allocations indicate a calibrated reduction, reflecting fiscal compulsions rather than policy choice. A Pattern of Compression A clear pattern emerges across sectors: Core social sectors (education, health, welfare): 3–4% decline Infrastructure and growth sectors: 8–10% decline This indicates a deliberate strategy—protect politically sensitive sectors while compressing capital and growth-oriented spending.

The Larger Fiscal Picture;

The 2026–27 budget reveals three structural realities. First, the state has entered a phase where revenue constraints dictate expenditure priorities. With limited ability to raise internal resources, dependence on central transfers remains high, and their decline has immediate consequences. Second, the rigidity of committed expenditure has reduced fiscal flexibility. Any meaningful correction would require politically difficult reforms in salaries, pensions, or subsidies. Third, the compression of capital expenditure suggests that future growth is being mortgaged to manage present liabilities.

Conclusion:

A Shift to Survival Economics The Himachal Pradesh budget for 2026–27 is not merely smaller—it is fundamentally different in character. It reflects a transition from a developmental framework to what may be described as “survival economics.”

The challenge before the state is stark. Without expanding its revenue base or restructuring expenditure, it risks being trapped in a cycle where borrowing finances consumption rather than investment. The immediate political imperative may justify protecting welfare spending, but the long-term cost will be slower growth, weaker infrastructure, and reduced economic resilience. In that sense, this budget is not just an annual financial statement—it is a warning signal.

(Writer is a senior political analyst and strategic affairs columnist based in Shimla)