An economist argues that stronger wages and fairer sharing of productivity gains can support workers, household demand and investment | AI Representational Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of India Inc. at the recent FICCI convention was unusually sharp. Why have companies failed to raise wages and employment despite substantial corporate tax concessions and rising profits? Earlier, Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur had raised similar concerns. Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran has been warning about the divergence between profits and wages for nearly two years. Their concern raises fundamental questions about the distribution of economic growth, the livelihoods of working people, and the reluctance of private industry to invest more vigorously.

Profits Rise As Wages Stagnate

Consider the numbers. The combined annual profits of the Nifty 500 companies rose from ₹6.5 lakh crore in 2020-21 to ₹18.1 lakh crore in 2025-26, an annual growth rate of nearly 23 per cent. Their profits now amount to 5.2 per cent of the GDP, an all-time high. The corporate tax reduction of 2019, which lowered the basic rate from 30 to 22 per cent, was intended to encourage investment, expansion, and employment. Yet private investment has not responded with the vigour that such a large concession was expected to produce.

Now consider wages. The latest Annual Survey of Industries shows that the average factory worker earned ₹2.28 lakh in 2024-25, or about ₹19,000 per month. After accounting for inflation, wages increased by merely 0.7 per cent. In five of the past six years, real factory wages have grown by less than one per cent annually. Meanwhile, the average annual remuneration of supervisory and managerial employees in factories is more than six times that of workers. There are, thus, substantial inequalities within industry and within firms themselves. The contrast with corporate profitability is striking. With wages barely keeping pace with inflation, households are increasingly relying on borrowing to sustain consumption. Rising household indebtedness cannot indefinitely substitute for rising incomes.

Admittedly, the largest listed companies do not represent the entire industrial sector. Thousands of smaller manufacturers, suppliers, and subcontractors operate with thin margins, uncertain orders, and limited access to finance. Some may be struggling even as their large corporate customers report record profits. This raises a related question about the unequal distribution of gains within the industry itself. But the extraordinary profitability of the large companies cannot be dismissed.

Weak Demand Holds Back Investment

Why has the private sector been reluctant to invest more vigorously despite healthier balance sheets and lower taxes? Companies invest when they expect sufficient demand for their products. A factory will not expand merely because its profits have risen or its tax liability has fallen. It must have confidence that additional production can be sold profitably. If household incomes are growing slowly, that confidence remains fragile. Companies may prefer to repay debt, accumulate financial assets or distribute dividends rather than undertake fresh investment.

This causes a problem for the economy as a whole. When wages stagnate, millions of households have little additional money to spend. Weak consumption discourages investment, which limits the creation of better-paying jobs. The resulting weakness in household incomes perpetuates the cycle. What appears prudent for an individual company can collectively hold back economic growth. The recent surge in automobile sales following GST reductions illustrates how lower prices can stimulate purchases. But such stimulus may be temporary. Sustained expansion of markets requires sustained growth in household purchasing power.

Labour's Bargaining Power Has Weakened

There is a deeper explanation for the persistent gap between profits and wages. It concerns the relative bargaining power of labour and capital. Over the past two decades, Indian industry has increasingly relied on contract workers, outsourcing, and casual employment. Workers performing similar tasks in the same factory can receive very different wages and benefits, depending on whether they are permanent employees or hired through contractors. The weakening of trade unions, combined with the large number of people seeking regular employment, has further reduced the negotiating strength of workers.

The consequences have occasionally erupted into violence. The prolonged labour disputes at Maruti Suzuki's Manesar plant culminated in the tragic violence of July 2012, when a senior personnel executive was killed. Fourteen years later, the industrial belts of Noida and Haryana witnessed fresh unrest among contract workers protesting inadequate wages and rising living costs. Violence can never be justified. But these episodes reveal the accumulated tensions in an industrial system where workers have limited bargaining power and few effective channels for resolving grievances.

New forms of employment are adding to this imbalance. Platform companies describe delivery workers and drivers as independent business partners, although their earnings and working conditions are substantially determined by the platforms. Interestingly, gig workers are beginning to organise and assert collective bargaining power. The new labour codes recognise gig and platform workers for social security purposes, although legal recognition must translate into effective protection. The basic issue remains the same: workers need institutions through which they can negotiate a fair share of the value they help create.

Policy Must Support Productive Employment

Government policy has a substantial role in this process. High costs, regulatory uncertainty, inadequate skills, and barriers to exports can discourage the expansion of labour-intensive industries. Public policy also determines minimum wages, social security, and the framework for collective bargaining. The government cannot simply exhort companies to employ more workers and pay them better, while leaving these structural impediments untouched. The responsibility for creating productive employment and rising earnings extends well beyond corporate boardrooms.

Nevertheless, the Prime Minister's criticism is well founded. Companies enjoying sustained profit growth have room to improve wages and employment conditions. Higher productivity should translate into better compensation, and workers deserve a fair share of the prosperity they help create. The growing imbalance between labour and capital is a matter of economic efficiency as well as fairness. Workers are entitled to decent livelihoods and security, quite independently of their contribution to consumer demand.

Workers Must Share In Prosperity

There is an old story about an American automobile factory introducing robots. When a company executive asked the union leader, Walter Reuther, how he would collect union dues from robots, Reuther replied: ‘How would the company persuade robots to buy its cars?’

The anecdote remains relevant, even though India's deployment of industrial robots is still modest. The larger lesson is about the relationship between production, employment, and purchasing power. India's growth cannot rest indefinitely on rising corporate profits while ordinary workers struggle to improve their living standards. A fairer distribution of economic gains would strengthen livelihoods, expand domestic demand, and encourage the private investment that the country urgently needs.

Dr Ajit Ranade is a noted Pune-based economist. Syndicate: The Billion Press (email: editor@thebillionpress.org)

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