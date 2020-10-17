Has e-commerce reached India’s hinterland?

In a remote part of south India, elderlies in my family have locked themselves in their homes, since the outbreak of the pandemic. With a hope to cheer them, I wondered if I could order something for them (from US). So I logged into Amazon India site and was surprised to see they would deliver to my village. I placed an order as a test and was pleasantly surprised to see it was delivered smoothly. And now this single order has resulted in a steady stream of orders on behalf of many family members.

The other day I was bragging to my family, how I can ship products home (in India) sitting in the USA and assuming I was probably the pioneer for utilising the e-commerce channels, at least in my village. Alas! That was not the case. To my surprise, I was told Amazon orders are delivered in our village every week.

What is driving e-commerce growth in the hinterland?

When the pandemic impact continued for a long time, most companies (especially in the IT/ITES sector) enabled 'Work From Home' for all employees. A significant portion of the employees moved to their hometowns/villages to live with their parents. This customer segment started using e-commerce deliveries and slowly started scaling up the orders.

As per a report in statista.com, the IT and BPM industry employs about 15 million employees (as of 2017) directly and indirectly. With an average of 8 per cent year-on-year growth, this number may be more than 17 million in early 2020. Even a fourth of these employees working from their homes in villages will mean about 4 million urban folks working from villages. This is an interesting case of reverse migration.

We may assume that this trend of rising e-commerce business originating from the hinterland will be steady till businesses are fully open. Even in that case, there may be a continuing trend for e-commerce orders for their family members.