Hariyali Amavasya: Gratitude, Ancestors And The Green Tradition

Families planting saplings during Hariyali Amavasya symbolise gratitude to ancestors and a commitment to a greener environment | AI Generated Representational Image

The custom or pratha of the month beginning in the lunar calendar is of two ways. One is ending with Amavasya. Amantha is the method of months ending with Amavasya. Another is the month ending with Purnima. When the Ashadha Amavasya happens, it is the rainy season.

It is the time for planting. When the first rains have softened the soil, the plants put up shall survive with the following rains, and the overall green cover shall improve. This very thought has set the tradition of planting something on Ashadha Amavasya.

Pitru Tarpanam And Planting

Amavasya is typically for offering Pitru tarpanam. We remember our pitrus starting from father, grandfather, and great-grandfather along with their spouses and offer our gratitude. Combining the occasion of Amavasya for pitru tarpanam and the monsoon season, the ideal convergence that can happen is planting saplings in the name of our departed elders.

A Living Tribute

One of the best approaches is that each person in the home, with gratitude-filled hearts, plants a few saplings in the name of the departed elders. When this process gets repeated on other occasions like their birthdays and marriage days as well, the outcome shall be a social forest of a significant size.

Plant According To Their Liking

When the plantation is done, one may remember the liking of the departed and plant accordingly. For instance, if someone’s father loved white guava fruit and the mother loved mangoes, these respective ones may be planted on the day. When grown, they will give shade, offer a home to birds, and feed many passers-by. Shanti.

(Dr. S. Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher. Topic and views are inspired.)