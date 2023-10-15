Hanging Garden's Future Is Hanging By A Thread

Hanging Garden | File pic

Built in 1881, Pherozeshah Mehta Garden, popularly known as Hanging Garden, is one of the oldest and most-loved public spaces in Mumbai. In a spacestarved city, which is rapidly falling prey to ill-conceived development, this green lung, that sustains numerous species of flora and fauna, provides much-needed respite to its visitors. Some of the trees in Malabar Hill are more than 100 years old.

However, if the BMC has its way, this garden will be shut to the public for eight years to reconstruct the Malabar Hill water reservoir located underneath it. Nearly 400 trees in the Hanging Garden and its environs will be axed to pave way for the project. Local residents are engaging with the BMC to find a feasible solution; whereby, the issue of repairing the reservoir and augmenting the water capacity are addressed whilst ensuring the ecological well-being of the Hill. Witness to natural disasters like the 2020 landslide, the Hill is now an environmentally-fragile zone.

As much as we understand the value of water, we should also be mindful of the vital role of trees. They make rains. It is, indeed, ironic that for one element of nature, we are willing to sacrifice the other. Without rainfall, what good are the water reservoirs? The BMC says new trees will be planted to replace the felled ones. However, new plantations can never compensate for the ecological benefits of old trees. These woods have built underground networks which nurture and sustain the ecosystem of Malabar Hill. With their deep roots, they also hold water to counter heavy rainfall. Destroying them, in times of climate change and natural calamities, will have a colossal environmental impact.

The benchmark of a truly global city lies in its open space index. In comparison to cities like New York (27%), London (33%) and Singapore (47%), Mumbai has an abysmal 2.5% of open space of its total area. In a city, reeling under the onslaught of construction dust, sound, air, and visual pollution, there is a dire need to preserve our open spaces.

Mumbai is very fortunate to have industry giants such as Larsen & Toubro and Tata Group, whose expertise can be sought to resolve the contentious issue. Entities such as Mumbai First and Mumbai Architects Collective have also extended their help to the BMC. Undoubtedly, south Mumbai’s water needs must be met, but to resort to rampant environmental destruction to achieve the same – is not the optimal solution.

Hanging Garden and its woods are Mumbai’s environmental heritage. We must do everything possible to protect them.

(Pervin Sanghvi is an environmentalist, a C4D consultant and a Malabar Hill resident)

