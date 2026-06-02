Guru Sankramanam: Why Jupiter’s Entry Into Karka Rashi Signals Better Times Ahead

Jupiter's transition into Karka Rashi is viewed by astrologers as an auspicious development that may bring favourable outcomes across various spheres of life | AI Generated Representational Image

Guru graha is Jupiter and is the giver of wisdom and gravitas. From an astrological perspective, the entire horizon is divided into twelve sectors called “rashis”. Each rashi, commonly called a “house”, is of thirty degrees, and together these make the entire circle. The grahas, or the planets, move at different speeds to complete one circle, and hence each takes a different amount of time. Smaller ones are much faster, like Chandra, taking about a month's time. The largest, Shani, takes thirty years, and the graha of Guru takes twelve years to complete one rotation. In each house, Guru stays for about a year.

Significance of Guru entering Karka rashi

After eleven years, Guru is entering Karka rashi. It is of great significance as Guru is exalted, or becomes uchha, in Karka rashi. As Jupiter is the controller of macro developments and guardian of bigger events, significant things are expected to happen when it is exalted (uchha). As Guru is a Shubha graha, it is expected that better things shall happen or that the existing things shall improve further. In other words, better times are ahead.

Impact on individuals

The above is regarding macro developments. For individuals, the impact and development depend on the particular individual’s birth lagna and rashi. Lagna controls the appearance, structure at the physical level, and overall outlook. The rashi indicates the thinking processes and psychological inkling. Thus, the impact of the transit is going to be differentially felt by different lagna/rashi combinations. Better times are on the horizon.

(Dr. S. Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Management and Tradition)