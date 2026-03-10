Gulf Tensions, Oil Shock And India’s Economic Dilemma: Who Should We Believe—Jaishankar Or Sitharaman?

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | File Photo

The escalation of tensions in the Gulf is beginning to ripple far beyond the battlefield, and for India the consequences are already visible in markets, policy debates, and diplomatic messaging. Three developments on Monday captured the scale of the challenge facing Asia’s third-largest economy.

Oil surge signals prolonged geopolitical risk

First, oil markets surged past the psychologically significant $100-a-barrel mark, following reports that Iran had chosen Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his slain father, Ali Khamenei, as supreme leader. The signal to global markets was clear: the confrontation between Iran and the United States is unlikely to end quickly, and the world needs to brace for a prolonged phase of geopolitical risk that could repeatedly disrupt energy flows.

Mixed signals from government leaders

Second, India’s finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, seeking to calm domestic anxieties, argued in Parliament that India’s current inflation levels sit near the lower end of the tolerance band set by the Reserve Bank of India, suggesting that the economy may be able to absorb some of the shock from rising crude prices.

Third, India’s external affairs minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, acknowledged that the Gulf conflict poses a serious risk to India’s supply chains. The region remains critical not only for India’s energy supplies but also for trade and the employment of millions of Indian nationals.

India’s structural vulnerability to Gulf instability

Together, these developments highlight the uncomfortable reality confronting India. The country’s economic stability remains deeply entwined with events in the Gulf. For India, the vulnerability is structural. The country imports the vast majority of its oil, consuming roughly 2.5 to 2.7 million barrels of crude per day from overseas suppliers. Much of that supply moves through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow maritime corridor connecting the Gulf to global energy markets, which today has effectively become a geopolitical fault line.

Financial markets reflect growing anxiety

Financial markets have already begun to register the stress. The BSE Sensex has dropped nearly 3,000 points over the past five trading sessions, reflecting investor fears of prolonged instability. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee has weakened beyond 92 to the dollar, pressured by foreign investor outflows and rising import costs. Currency depreciation risks feeding into inflation by making energy and other imports more expensive, a dynamic that policymakers are eager to avoid.

Limited cushion from strategic reserves

India’s strategic petroleum reserves provide a limited cushion, roughly 74 days of coverage under current consumption patterns. But reserves are a temporary buffer, not a long-term solution. The worst-case scenario is not difficult to imagine. A full blockade of the Strait of Hormuz could drive global crude prices to $130 a barrel or higher. For India’s macroeconomic balance, the arithmetic is unforgiving. Every $10 increase in crude prices adds roughly $13 billion to $14 billion to the country’s annual import bill. One can only hope that the finance minister was right in her assessment delivered so boldly from the floor of Parliament.