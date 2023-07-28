Guiding Light: You’ve still got it!

Representative image | File

As the harsh summer sun beats down on the land, baking it and bleaching the once green vegetation into oblivion, it's hard to imagine that it was anything but an arid patch. And yet, not too long after the first monsoon showers, the first rebellious green shoots attempt to break through the crust of parched earth. Life isn’t too different, you may feel beaten down by the harsh reality of circumstance, so much so that you start to doubt yourself and perhaps even experience impostor syndrome! Come the shade of opportunity with the hydration of encouragement, self belief starts to bloom again, and before we know it, we should be back on the road again!

It is the period in between, though, that can be really arduous and testing. An economically driven society means that as individuals we measure our own self worth in financial terms, and troughs, no matter how temporary, do cast those long shadows of doubt. At such times, and even otherwise, it’s important to surround yourself with people who know and believe in you, and can bring out the best in you. Competition, no doubt, also helps us shine, but too much of it, especially if it’s unhealthy, can be quite toxic and counterproductive.

Mental health is far more fragile than physical health, although it may not seem like that. The scars of mental trauma also run far deeper and take much more longer to heal than their physical counterparts, and they can definitely be more debilitating. So whilst it's okay to push yourself, we must be aware and more importantly mindful of our boundaries. Everyone has different thresholds, and whilst some of us may shine when the going gets tough, a lot of us can also be more productive in the quiet comfort of everyday life.

So if you’ve been having a hard time achieving your goal, of course give it your best, but make sure you have enough energy in reserve to recover, should you not be able to achieve the outcome you’re aiming for. You may find that letting go for some time may allow the emotional clouds, which were impairing your vision, to dissolve, now allowing you to sharpen your vision, focus and purpose. And when there is clarity of purpose, seasoned with the learnings from failure, you’re well on your way to sustainable success!

