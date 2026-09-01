Guiding Light: Understanding Tapatrayam And The Three Fires Of Suffering | file photo

Trayam means three and “tapa” is the Agni/fire/suffering that consumes. Thus, tapatrayam means three types of suffering that consume people.

The three aspects of suffering for humans can arise from self, external, and beyond control, of divine/nature levels. When it is self-generated, it is called “adhyatmika”. When it is due to external aspects, it is called “adhibhautika”. The third is Adhi+daivika.

Our worry, anxiety, and suffering can be from any of the above listed. If it is around self, we suffer inside deeply. If it is due to external/physical things, then it is from bhautika as source. Nature's fury, unplanned and unexplainable damages may be classified as daivika elements.

How we need to cope with these is a very important point. Viraga, beyond attachment, is one. The other aspect is seeing dwandwa, both having/not-having as the same. Treating praise and criticism as one is called “samatvam”, equanimity and is said as Yoga in Gita.

Worship of Mother Goddess as the embodiment of powers pertaining to above three levels gives us a sense of wellbeing. In Lalita Sahasranama stotram, the Goddess is addressed as “tapa traya agni santapta samahladana Chandrika”. Meaning is, Mother Goddess is the Moon that pacifies three fires or sufferings.

It is true that there are elements that can’t be controlled by us, there are physical aspects that cause pain. However, it is our inner quality of how we take the things unfolding that decides how much we get embroiled and suffer. Internal locus of control needs to be the understanding.