Guiding Light: The Weight We Were Never Meant To Carry | file photo

Forgiveness, like so many other things in life, is easier said than done. We all seek forgiveness when we do something wrong right? but our stance is quite different when someone seeks forgiveness from us. The reason is we find it hard to let go of what’s happened to us.

The ability to forgive others depends on how honest we are with ourselves. We must remember that forgiveness can only occur because we have been given the gift of the ability to make choices. Hence, if we want to forgive someone, no one can stop us, no matter how poorly they may act, because ultimately, it’s our choice to forgive or not to forgive.

This ability to forgive is a manifestation of the personal control we have over our lives. And hence each one of us should ask this question to ourselves: Have we journeyed through life pure, perfect, and clean, with never a wrong thought, a wrong word, or action? If we look at ourselves honestly, then how can we not forgive someone?



Most of us regret many things that we have said or done in the past. It’s a fact that we all have acted wrongly, either because of not knowing what is right, or out of fear or misunderstanding. However, with time and knowledge, we realize what is right and begin to make amends. Just by having this desire to change ourselves, we begin the process of forgiving ourselves, which in turn helps us to forgive others.

If this process is to progress, we have to forgive others. We just cannot condemn others and excuse ourselves. This is cheating, and the universally applicable Law of Karma will not allow it. Remember! If we do not learn to forgive, resentment will poison us, and we would end up carrying a double burden of both the resentful thoughts of others' injustice and the hidden reality of our own injustice.

Hence, the only way to release ourselves from these bitter emotions is to forgive. And here lies the quiet paradox of forgiveness, because when we forgive someone, we imagine that we are doing something generous for them. But in truth, we are doing something far more important for ourselves. We are setting down a weight we were never meant to carry. Hence, forgiveness is not a gift we give to those who wronged us. It is actually the freedom we finally give to ourselves.