Guiding Light: The Light That Never Dies | File Pic (Representational Image)

It was the sacred Deepavali Day. A few devotees had gathered round the Master who sat underneath a huge, banyan tree.

A devotee asked: "Master, how best may a person celebrate the Deepavali Day?"

And the Master said: "By kindling the light inextinguishable-the light which can never be extinguished."

"And how may that be done?" asked the devotee.

The Master said: "Today, go and treat everyone you meet as though you are meeting him for the last time. Give him all the love and understanding, kindness and care of which you are capable, and do all this without expecting anything in return-not even a simple word of thanks."

The Master paused for a while and then added: "And continue to do this every day!"

(Dada J P Vaswani was a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader)