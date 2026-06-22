Guiding Light: Shani Trayodashi Explained - Rituals & Beliefs Of Saturn’s Day |

Trayodashi is the thirteenth tithi or the day of the lunar calendar. Shani is the planet Saturn. When the Trayodashi tithi falls or happens on a Saturday, it is celebrated as Shani Trayodashi. Such days are dedicated for mitigating the ill-effects we undergo in life.

Saturn or the Shani is the guardian accountant and dispenser of our Karma. The accumulated Karma is called Sanchita and the quantum is like a godown full. We can’t carry that and hence we are given a bagful to undergo in our current life. We exhaust it slowly, and while doing so, we undertake many ventures which also add to the Karma balance. Thus, we enter this world with an opening balance of Karma and exit this world with a closing balance of Karma. What happens to us and when it happens to us and who does that good or bad act towards us, each is moderated/directed by the prarabdha we are undergoing.

The Shani dispenses what Prarabdha we have for this life. Though we may learn this and know the significance, the suffering becomes intense at times. We pray to Saturn so that we become less involved in the suffering. Additionally, the intensity may come down to bearable levels. Hence, is the importance of Shani Trayodashi. Doing the jaap of Shani and Rudra Abhishekam are often performed on this day. Realizing mistakes, mitigating, and accepting the unfolding should be our pathway. Jnana shall set us free.