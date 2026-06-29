Guiding Light: Sankata Hara Chaturthi & The Path Of Karma & Wisdom | File photo

Sankata is the suffering or the hurdles that come in the path. Chaturthi is the fourth day of the lunar fortnight. On the waning fourth day of every lunar month, Lord Ganapati is worshiped so that any problems or hurdles that come in our way shall get cleared. This recurring special day is called appropriately as “Sankata Hara Chaturthi” and in practice it became Sankashti.

Why the hurdles come in the form of delays, failed events, or tough persons is a basic question many struggle with in their lives. They also overread the situations that why did we do to merit this situation. The answer is simple and straight. It is not the current making but the backlog Karma that causes it. It is the balancing that is being attempted in this life. For this to be appreciated one has to know the Karma siddhanta and before that believe in the continuity of life.

Ganapati rules our mooladhara chakra. On every Sankashti day, Lord Ganapati is worshipped, prayed that no hurdles happen, and even if these happen, surmounting means be known to us. This is the prayer that is often made.

Buddhi and Siddhi are deemed qualitative consorts of the God, and the outcomes are indicated in the names themselves. One gets Buddhi, a thought power that shall drive us out of difficult situations. Siddhi is the desired outcome manifestation. Thus, both the process and the outcome are assured in this worshiping method.