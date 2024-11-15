Guiding Light: Lunar Magnificence

Yesterday was perhaps one of the most significant days in several Indic religious calendars. Karthik Poornima, which marks Dev Diwali, the culmination of Tulsi Vivah, the birth of Guru Nanak, Shree Shatrunjay Teerth Yatra for the Jains, and in the south of the country, Karthigai Deepam is celebrated. Let’s take a virtual tour around and get a sense of the significance and the importance of this auspicious day in a variety of cultures.

Lord Vishnu awakens on Prabodhini Ekadasi, after Chaturmasya, 4 months of slumber, returning home to his abode, after spending time as promised to one of his foremost devotees, Bali Maharaj. This is a great cause of celebration in the heavens, which is why it’s marked as Dev Diwali. This is also the last day on which Tulsi Vivah is performed, which marks the commencement of the wedding season in India.

It is also believed that the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak was born on this auspicious day. Guru Nanak’s words are immortalised in the Guru Granth Sahib, a compilation of the teaching of all 10 Sikh Gurus. He preached a message of equality, praying for blessings for all beings, living honestly and to share what we have with others, remember the Lord through chanting his name, and speak the truth without any fear. Sewa or Service is one of the principal values of Sikhism, and Gurudwaras serve langar, or meals to everyone who attends, feeding the hungry, as they do on most other days in the year too.

Ramana Maharshi has been one of most transformational sages of recent times, his teachings and disciples has spawned a movement for spiritual seeking globally like few others. As a young boy, he ran away from home to Thiruvanamalai to be close to the Arunachala Mountain, which is believed to be Agni Shiva Lingam in this physical dimension. On this day, Karthigai Deepam is also celebrated, where a magnificent flame is lit atop this divine hill to commemorate the appearance of Lord Shiva as an infinite beam of light.

It’s not often that several streams of religious and philosophical consciousness congregate on a single day, it just goes to show the transformational energy that is available at this time. And opportunities like these are not one to miss, especially if you’ve been harbouring ambitions to start a spiritual practice. A fair wind is blowing, one that can power your sails as you prepare to navigate this ocean of self realisation and transformation.