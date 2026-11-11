Guiding Light: Kartika Masam's Path To Spiritual Awakening |

Coming with Deepavali is the new Amanta month of Kartika. When the Kruttika is the focus star of the full Moon, that month happens to be Kartika. Of the twelve months, Kartika witnesses important festivals and spiritual practices.

In most parts of our country the season shifts to winter with the onset of Kartika masa. The seekers wake up early; early may mean four in the morning. Ablutions followed by nitya devata puja shall set one’s day for further sadhana. Purana shravanam is done in the evenings. The amlaka/avla/usiri lamp is offered in the temples. Tulasi worship happens on the Dwadashi / twelfth day of this lunar month. Purnima offers the jnana.

Kartika sees the tradition of “Naktam” followed. Naktam simply means “by night”. The seekers devote their entire time of the day for the sadhana and pursuit of their jnana yagya. The first food of the day is taken in the evening after the Sandhya (dusk). The fasting since morning cleanses one of bodily and mental impurities is the belief. Detoxification happens. As the prevailing season of winter makes the digestion tardy, Naktam practice aligns one’s body with the best for the season.

Eating right, eating light, and eating at the right time are good ahara practices. The tridosha balance happens and one’s pursuit becomes facilitated. One finds self at the middle of the light at the end of the tunnel. Rest shall be progress on the journey and the truth is found. The experience becomes permanent and one expands into THAT.

(Dr. S. Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher. Topic and views are inspired.)