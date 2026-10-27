Guiding Light: Embracing Harmlessness, Silence And Faith In God To Attain Inner Peace | Photo Credit: Pixabay (Representational Image)

Such is the Law. He who harms none will be harmed by no one. On the day I achieve complete harmlessness in thought, word and deed, I shall have been freed from all problems. That I still have problems is clear proof that I have not yet attained to the state of harmlessness. Let me start right now upon the task of renouncing harmful thinking and harmful speech.

What may I do? Most of the words I speak are either useless or destructive in character. So, let me make it a practice to pause before I speak and consider if what I am about to say is better than silence. I shall gradually grow in the spirit of silence: and silence will teach me to sing the Name of the Beloved! And as I sing in the depths of my aspiring heart, the Name Divine, my breath will be purified, my thoughts will be uplifted.

This is to live a truly spiritual life. It is the life of mystical silence. It is the life of dedication, of consecration, a life of silent sacrifice. It is the life of utter self-surrender. It is the true God-guided life in which the Lord doth guide us even as a loving mother doth protect and guide her little ones. Come suffering! Come pain! Nothing disturbs our interior peace. We are guided by Him through sun and shine: we are led on by Him from port to port until we reach the Other Shore.

(Dada J P Vaswani was a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader)