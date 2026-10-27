 Guiding Light: Embracing Harmlessness, Silence And Faith In God To Attain Inner Peace
e-Paper Get App
HomeAnalysisGuiding Light: Embracing Harmlessness, Silence And Faith In God To Attain Inner Peace

Guiding Light: Embracing Harmlessness, Silence And Faith In God To Attain Inner Peace

The article highlights the importance of harmlessness in thought, word and deed, urging people to avoid harmful speech and embrace silence. It emphasises how devotion, self-surrender and faith in God can nurture inner peace and guide individuals through life's challenges.

Dada J P VaswaniUpdated: Monday, October 26, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
Guiding Light: Embracing Harmlessness, Silence And Faith In God To Attain Inner Peace
Guiding Light: Embracing Harmlessness, Silence And Faith In God To Attain Inner Peace | Photo Credit: Pixabay (Representational Image)

Such is the Law. He who harms none will be harmed by no one. On the day I achieve complete harmlessness in thought, word and deed, I shall have been freed from all problems. That I still have problems is clear proof that I have not yet attained to the state of harmlessness. Let me start right now upon the task of renouncing harmful thinking and harmful speech.

What may I do? Most of the words I speak are either useless or destructive in character. So, let me make it a practice to pause before I speak and consider if what I am about to say is better than silence. I shall gradually grow in the spirit of silence: and silence will teach me to sing the Name of the Beloved! And as I sing in the depths of my aspiring heart, the Name Divine, my breath will be purified, my thoughts will be uplifted. 

This is to live a truly spiritual life. It is the life of mystical silence. It is the life of dedication, of consecration, a life of silent sacrifice. It is the life of utter self-surrender. It is the true God-guided life in which the Lord doth guide us even as a loving mother doth protect and guide her little ones. Come suffering! Come pain! Nothing disturbs our interior peace. We are guided by Him through sun and shine: we are led on by Him from port to port until we reach the Other Shore.

(Dada J P Vaswani was a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader)

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source