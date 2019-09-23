Guidelines will maintain order on campuses

So great is our collective willingness to digest the indigestible that the ugly incidents in Kolkata’s Jadavpur University centred on the protests against Union minister Babul Supriyo will become less than a footnote in a few days. Campus turbulence is not new either in India or for that matter in most parts of the democratic world. Unlike an earlier era when protests used to be centred on wider issues such as the Vietnam war, recent disturbances seem to be all about free speech. Whether in Jadavpur or Delhi University, whether it involves the Right or the Left, there is an inclination to believe that those with a sharply different point of view should somehow be barred from expressing their point of view. Accusations of fascism, homophobic and racist have marred normal campus meetings and those involved include distinguished writers and scholars.

There is, quite predictably, a temptation to incorporate Thursday afternoon’s fracas inside the Jadavpur University campus with the wider battle for political supremacy that is waging in West Bengal. Needless to say the incident is not entirely unrelated and the subsequent war of words and competitive complaints to the police has made it more so. The laudable role of the state’s Governor in extricating the Union Minister from protestors may even add a federal dimension to the battle.

It is, however, time to look beyond mundane politics. This incident, as I have mentioned, isn’t unique. Similar incidents based on the un-democratic principle of ‘no platform’ for the other side have troubled Indian campuses. There has also been controversies over the use of campuses by Left organisations, including overground supporters of the Maoist underground and supporters of secessionist movements, for provocative demonstrations. It is time that the university authorities and the governments arrive at an understanding over what should be allowed and what is prohibited from the campuses.

It is not my case that all political meetings should be prohibited from the campuses. Being socially and politically aware is part of higher education and it would be a sad day if India’s students are insulated from the real world. The real question is whether all points of view—except perhaps those prohibited by either law or a sense of moral propriety—should be allowed free play? Alternatively, should the university authorities exercise their discretion and should there be guidelines? This is a difficult question to answer. While it is easy to say that a Union Minister speaking on Article 370 and Kashmir is a perfectly legitimate subject, how should university authorities deal with a speaker who openly advocates the separation of Kashmir from the Indian Union? To those who tried to prevent Babul’s entry into the campus, this sitting MP and member of the BJP, was inherently a ‘fascist’ and therefore had no place in the university. To my mind this is absolutely ridiculous and those students who assaulted the minister and showered him with abuse were guilty of small-mindedness, at the very least. They were probably also guilty of common assault and I believe should be prosecuted as per the law. Being students should not be a ground for sanctioning irresponsible behaviour. More so since the meeting convened by the ABVP had prior permission from the university authorities.

While judgment on this issue is relatively easy, should university authorities accord permission for meetings that, say, advocate secession? What should be the Lakshman Rekha of free speech? This is an issue that warrants urgent attention and even some codification. Things have reached such a pass that such decisions can no longer be left to the good sense of university authorities that are very susceptible to local political pressures.

The second issue that needs some attention is that of police entry into the campus. By convention, campuses have their own security and police is denied entry. In Jadavpur, the Vice Chancellor made a huge issue of it and said that he would rather resign than let the police in. It is fortunate that no one got seriously hurt because otherwise his judgment would have been regarded as both foolish and pig-headed. Yet there was a definite case for the police to come in to the campus for the limited purpose of ensuring the safe passage of the Minister.

Having the police inside would not have defiled the campus unless, of course, the police is viewed as goons in uniform. I believe that the wide discretion allowed to university authorities on this matter should be replaced by broad guidelines that are set at the national level. If there can be a FIR on a matter inside the campus, it follows that the police should have some responsibility for maintaining order if the need arises. This is a delicate matter that can easily be misconstrued and that is why the importance of guidelines. To this must be added common sense.

In the past, life in a campus was guided by restraint, responsibility and good sense. This understanding has clearly broken down. This is why the need for guidelines and codification arises. Let us learn a few lessons from the incidents in Jadavpur last Thursday.

The writer is a senior journalist and Member of Parliament, being a presidential nominee to the Rajya Sabha.