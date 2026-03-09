God Is Watching You: A Simple Path To Realising The Divine In Everyday Life

A devotee sits in quiet prayer and reflection, symbolising the spiritual awareness that God observes every thought, word and action | Representational Image

What is God? Does God exist? If He does, how may we know Him and name Him?

Yes. My dear ones, He is the Omnipotent, Omnipresent, Omniscient One, and He is not confined by definitions, nomenclature, or religious dogma.

Establishing a link with the Divine

To bear witness to the presence of God in our lives, let us establish a link of love and devotion with someone who, to us, is a symbol of Truth or God. Let us establish a link of love and devotion with God. Every day, let us strengthen this link of love and devotion. Every day, let us pray to Him, let us kiss His holy feet, let us offer all our work to Him, let us, in moments of silence, converse with Him, in love and with intimacy. Let this link grow, from more to more, until we feel that, wherever we are, we are not far from Him.

A teaching from Sadhu Vaswani

Many years ago, I sat at the feet of my Gurudev, Sadhu Vaswani. I asked him in all humility, "Gurudev, please tell me of an easy sadhana for realising God."

Gurudev Sadhu Vaswani replied, "Whatever you do, be aware that God is watching you." My dear ones, when I adopted this sadhana, I realised that God is not only watching my every act, but also the umpteen thoughts which arise in the mind, even the thoughts which are not spoken. God sees our every emotion, whether it is expressed or not.

Awareness of God in every thought

Even if you practice this one sadhana, you will achieve your goal. There can be no better feeling than realising that God is everywhere.

We can bring God into our life only when our thoughts are pure. Our thoughts will be pure only when we become aware of them and learn to purify them. We cannot purify them by the waters of Ganga and Jamuna. We can only purify them by the flowing waters of the spirit. We can purify them by chanting the Name Divine!

Making God real in our lives

It is time to stop asking questions on whether God exists: it is time to make God real in our lives!

(Dada J P Vaswani was a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader.)