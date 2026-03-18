Global Nuclear Disarmament Debate: Choosing Survival Over Supremacy In A High-Risk World

Rising nuclear tensions highlight the urgent need for global disarmament and cooperative security | Representational Image

In a world rife with geopolitical tensions and the ever-looming threat of catastrophic conflict, we still have a few optimistic people left who think that all the nuclear nations will, one day, bury nuclear weapons deep down into the earth and will forget about it too.

It’s a fact that none of us would deny, that the ominous spectre of nuclear weapons casts a long shadow over international relations, posing a constant threat to global security and stability.

Paradox of disarmament and escalation

Today, the international community finds itself grappling with the challenge of preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons and mitigating the risks associated with their existence. What’s surprising is that most superpower nations make agreements to reduce certain categories of arms and yet, while the negotiations for this have been going on, they have been preoccupied with inventing newer and more powerful weapons so as to replace these! And yet, the gravest of all paradoxes is that these superpowers—who should know better how frightening and mind-boggling the destructive power of nuclear weapons is and who should, therefore, be more eager to work for disarmament—are precisely the parties who seem to forget again and again that there is, in fact, no defence against a determined nuclear attack and no target strong enough to withstand its impact. And that disarmament is, therefore, the only way if we really wish to save the world from a grave catastrophe! The question now is: how can this paradoxical situation be resolved? Can't mankind be saved from the doom towards which it is heading?

Deterrence versus true security

One of the primary arguments against nuclear disarmament has been the notion of deterrence, the belief that possessing nuclear weapons serves as a deterrent against potential aggressors. However, this argument overlooks the inherent risks and the potential for miscalculation. History has shown that fear can maintain a fragile silence, but it can never create lasting peace. True security thus cannot rest on the ability to destroy each other, but on the wisdom to preserve what we all share, this one planet and our common future. Perhaps the first step toward disarmament is not the destruction of weapons, but the transformation of human intention—from mistrust to dialogue, from dominance to cooperation, and from fear to responsibility. If mankind is to step back from the edge it now stands on, the choice must be conscious and collective: to value survival over supremacy, and wisdom over warfare. Because in the end, the only real victory in a nuclear age will be the decision that such weapons are never used at all.

(The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal, and the UK. To date 9000+ Published Columns have been written by him. Write to him at nikunjji@gmail.com or visit www.brahmakumaris.com)