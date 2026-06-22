G7 Summit: Trump, Meloni And The Question Of The Photo Op

The opinion piece examines how political theatre and media spectacle increasingly shape high-level diplomatic engagements | AI Generated Representational Image

Diplomacy was once a dreary business of communiqués and subterranean negotiations with debatable outcomes. No longer. We must thank the current occupant of the White House for transforming the geopolitical stage into a nightly residency at a premier comedy club. The latest routine, debuting at the G7 Summit in Évian, concerns Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Trump insists she repeatedly ‘begged’ him for a photo-op out of political desperation; Ms Meloni, refusing to play along, released a video fiercely declaring that "Italy and I do not beg", suggesting her counterpart focus instead on his own miserable polling numbers, which, by the way, are way poorer than hers.

It is a classic piece of crowd work, rooted in a fundamental premise later echoed by Robert De Niro’s delusional character, Rupert Pupkin, in Martin Scorsese’s 1982 masterpiece The King of Comedy: “If you don’t have a monologue, you’re just a guy talking.” For Trump, world leaders are not partners in governance but open-mic foils.

Diplomacy As Performance

Who else would jeer that the French President is "recovering from a right to the jaw" from his own wife or dismiss the British Prime Minister’s military hesitation over wading into Trump’s idiotic Iran war with a flat “This is not Winston Churchill”? When global heads of state fail to give the desired applause, the reviews are swift. Angela Merkel’s request for a handshake was met with a blank stare; Mark Carney, the Canadian Prime Minister, was subjected to a broadside declaring that his country "lives because of the United States" and is simply "not so grateful" for the privilege.

To critique this as mere boorishness is to miss the artistic commitment. One of the singular joys of this American presidency is its absolute resemblance to an old-school, touring insult comic. Trump possesses an unyielding refusal to let a good bit go, operating on Pupkin’s firm, hijacked belief that it is better to be king for a night than a schmuck for a lifetime.

The Politics Of Punchlines

Like a legacy act playing Vegas, Trump knows his audience wants the hits. He relies on tight timing, a mock-accent delivery and a total disregard for the hecklers in the front row.

This comic genius is best observed in his ongoing, whimsical war with Iran. In a performance that defies the laws of both military history and mathematics, Trump alone possesses the unique capacity to claim absolute victory over 38 distinct times and still step up to the microphone, freshly prepared for another round of victory claims even as Iran prepares to laugh all the way to the bank.

The geopolitical consequences may be chaotic, but as a long-running, one-man comic show, the run is historic. Trump single-handedly makes the morning newspaper worth its weight in punchlines, and we are glad to report that the headliner remains in fine fettle. Long live the King of Comedy.