From Thackeray’s Tiger To A Split Body: Can Uddhav’s Shiv Sena Escape Political Extinction? | File photo

The Tiger and the Butcher’s Knife

Political parties rarely die in a single election. They usually perish the way a mighty tree decays—first losing branches, then roots, and finally the ability to bear fruit. Shiv Sena’s journey over the last six decades resembles a tiger that once ruled the political jungle but now finds itself wounded, divided and surrounded by stronger predators.

When Bal Thackeray founded Shiv Sena on June 19,1966, it was not merely a political organization. It was an emotion, a movement built around Marathi identity, regional pride and the charisma of one man. For decades, the party dominated Mumbai’s civic politics, shaped Maharashtra’s political discourse and eventually became a key partner in national coalitions.

Having recently crossed the milestone of six decades, the Sena is no longer a united force but two competing political formations. One controls much of the organization and government machinery, while the other claims the legacy, emotions and ideological inheritance of Balasaheb. The battle is no longer merely electoral; it is a struggle for political survival.

The Split That Changed Everything

The rebellion led by Eknath Shinde in 2022 was arguably the most devastating political blow Shiv Sena has suffered in its sixty-year history.

Unlike ordinary defections, the Shinde revolt carried away a substantial portion of legislators, organizational structures and local networks. More importantly, it deprived Uddhav Thackeray of the advantages that come with being in power.

Political parties can survive electoral defeats. What is far harder to survive is the loss of organizational muscle. The Sena suddenly found itself fighting not only the BJP but also a rival faction carrying the same ideological baggage and claiming to be the authentic heir of Balasaheb.

The result was unprecedented confusion among traditional Sena supporters.

Why Shiv Sena Began Losing Ground

The roots of the decline predate the split. One major factor was the transformation of Maharashtra’s political landscape. The BJP of the 1990s was a junior partner dependent on Shiv Sena. The BJP of the Modi era is a dominant national machine with superior resources, cadre strength and electoral reach.

As Prime Minister, Narendra Modi emerged as the principal face of the broader Hindutva movement, the Sena gradually lost its monopoly over that political space. Voters who once saw Shiv Sena as the primary champion of Hindu nationalism increasingly found a larger and more powerful alternative.

Secondly, Uddhav Thackeray altered the party’s political positioning by forming the Maha Vikas Aghadi government with Congress and the NCP. While the alliance delivered power, it also created ideological confusion among sections of Sena's traditional support base.

Many core supporters struggled to reconcile decades of anti-Congress rhetoric with a government dependent on Congress support.

The BJP’s Long-Term Strategy

The BJP's approach toward regional allies has followed a recognizable pattern across India.

The party initially grows alongside a regional partner, expands its independent organizational base and eventually seeks political dominance. This pattern has been visible in several states where former allies later found themselves overshadowed by the BJP’s growing electoral strength.

In Maharashtra, the objective appears clear: establish the BJP as the principal pole of politics while reducing allies to supporting actors.

The Shinde split helped achieve precisely that objective. Instead of confronting a united Shiv Sena, the BJP now faces two competing Sena factions. A divided rival is easier to manage than a united one.

From the BJP’s perspective, the fragmentation of Shiv Sena has significantly altered the balance of power in Maharashtra.

The Leadership Challenge Before Uddhav

Bal Thackeray possessed an extraordinary ability to mobilize emotions. He never needed formal office to influence politics.

Uddhav Thackeray represents a different leadership style—measured, administrative and comparatively restrained.

While this helped him during governance, it has posed challenges during a period requiring aggressive organizational reconstruction. Rebuilding a damaged party demands constant grassroots mobilization, recruitment of new leaders and the creation of a fresh political narrative.

The emotional appeal of the Thackeray surname remains significant, but modern elections increasingly require organizational efficiency in addition to legacy.

Can the Marathi Identity Card Be Revived?

Historically, Shiv Sena’s greatest strength was its ability to articulate Marathi aspirations.

However, Maharashtra today is very different from the state Bal Thackeray entered in the 1960s. Urbanization, migration, economic transformation and changing voter priorities have reduced the dominance of identity-based politics.

Younger voters often prioritize employment, infrastructure, governance and economic opportunities over linguistic mobilization.

This does not mean Marathi identity has disappeared. Rather, it means identity politics alone may no longer be sufficient to revive the party.

For survival, the Sena may need to blend regional pride with contemporary issues such as urban governance, housing, jobs and economic development.

The Risk of Becoming Another Regional Casualty

Indian politics offers many examples of once-powerful regional forces that gradually declined after losing organizational coherence.

The danger for Uddhav Thackeray is not immediate extinction but gradual irrelevance. Political parties rarely vanish overnight. Instead, they shrink election after election until they become dependent on alliances for survival.

If organizational erosion continues and younger leaders migrate elsewhere, the Sena could face a prolonged period of decline.

The warning signs are already visible in local bodies, legislative contests and shifting political loyalties.

Why the Story Is Not Over Yet

Despite the setbacks, writing Shiv Sena’s obituary would be premature.

The Thackeray name continues to carry emotional resonance across large sections of Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray remains one of the state's most recognizable political figures. The party still possesses pockets of committed support, particularly in Mumbai and parts of the Konkan region.

Moreover, anti-incumbency against ruling coalitions can often revive weakened opposition forces.

Political history is filled with parties that appeared finished before staging unexpected comebacks. The Congress itself has repeatedly survived predictions of extinction. Regional parties across India have also demonstrated remarkable resilience when they successfully reconnect with voters.

The Road Ahead

The real question is not whether Shiv Sena (UBT) can win the next election. The larger question is whether it can reinvent itself for a new political era.

If Uddhav Thackeray can transform the party from a legacy-driven organization into a modern political movement with strong grassroots structures, a clear ideological identity and a younger leadership pool, survival remains possible.

If not, the BJP's long-term expansion strategy may eventually achieve what many thought impossible a decade ago—the reduction of Bal Thackeray's once-feared political tiger into a historical memory.

The future of Shiv Sena (UBT) therefore hangs between legacy and reinvention. Maharashtra's politics has already witnessed the splitting of the body. The coming years will determine whether the spirit survives—or whether the tiger finally disappears from the jungle it once ruled.

(Writer is a senior political analyst and strategic affairs columnist based in Shimla)