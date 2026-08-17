From Pichchra To Pandit: Why Akhilesh Yadav Is Rewriting The SP's PDA Formula

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav | File Image

When Akhilesh Yadav said that the "P" in the Samajwadi Party's PDA now stands for Pandit, he was not merely playing with an acronym. He was signalling a larger political recalibration ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

For the Samajwadi Party, PDA has been much more than a slogan. Pichchra, Dalit and Alpsankhyak became the political shorthand for the social coalition that helped the party break out of its traditional Yadav-Muslim image and contributed to the INDIA bloc's strong performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. To now suggest that the same "P" can mean Pandit is, therefore, significant.

This is classic electoral expansion. Akhilesh does not appear to be abandoning PDA politics. He is trying to enlarge it. The SP has already demonstrated that a consolidation of OBCs, Dalits, and minorities can substantially damage the BJP's electoral dominance in Uttar Pradesh. But an Assembly election is different from a Lok Sabha election. The BJP remains deeply entrenched in the state, and the SP needs to win 2027 constituency by constituency. A few percentage points of additional support from an upper-caste community could make the difference in dozens of closely fought seats.

This explains why the Brahmin outreach is accompanied by unusually explicit political signalling.

At the birth anniversary programme of socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra, Akhilesh did not restrict himself to declaring that "P" meant Pandit. He built an entire narrative around alleged Brahmin humiliation under the BJP government. He referred to the controversy surrounding the Shankaracharya during the Maha Kumbh and the alleged assault on Vedic students. He revived the Vikas Dubey encounter controversy, saying satellite imagery would show who overturned the vehicle. He referred to alleged incidents involving teachers in Gorakhpur and people in Kushinagar.

Each issue, taken individually, may have limited electoral significance. Taken together, they represent an attempt to construct a political narrative of Brahmin grievance.

The attack on the BJP's Brahmin leaders is an equally important part of the strategy. Akhilesh targeted Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and minister Manoj Pandey, who moved from the SP to the BJP, essentially asking whether having Brahmin leaders in the BJP automatically means that Brahmin interests are being represented.

The counter-message from the SP is that its own record is different. Akhilesh has repeatedly highlighted the appointment of Mata Prasad Pandey as Leader of the Opposition and has now announced former Ayodhya MLA Pawan Pandey as the SP candidate from Ayodhya for 2027.

The choice of Ayodhya is particularly revealing. Ayodhya is no longer simply another Assembly constituency. Since the construction and inauguration of the Ram Temple, it has become the BJP's most potent symbol of Hindu politics. By putting a Brahmin leader in the electoral frame in Ayodhya, the SP is attempting something more ambitious than caste outreach; it is trying to demonstrate that it can engage with Hindu religious sentiment while retaining its social justice credentials.

The Ram Temple donation controversy fits into the same strategy. Akhilesh has not challenged the temple itself. Instead, he has attacked alleged irregularities in donation collection and management. This enables the SP to question the BJP on an issue carrying enormous religious symbolism without appearing to oppose the temple.

Why Brahmins are the target: The attraction is obvious. Brahmins constitute roughly 10 to 12 per cent of Uttar Pradesh's electorate and have historically been among the state's most politically influential communities. Their importance is not simply numerical. Unlike some caste groups whose support is relatively concentrated around one political formation, Brahmin voting behaviour has shifted with changing political alliances.

That makes them particularly valuable in an election where margins can be narrow. Brahmin support can also help parties construct wider upper-caste coalitions. Mayawati demonstrated the possibilities of such social engineering in 2007 when the BSP combined its core Dalit support with Brahmin outreach and secured an absolute majority.

The BJP itself understood this arithmetic long ago. Brahmins became an important pillar of its political coalition during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and remained central to its electoral success in the state. The SP is now trying to prise open that relationship.

Akhilesh's calculation appears to be that the BJP's long dominance has created a constituency of Brahmins who may be willing to listen to an alternative, particularly if questions of political representation, social status, and perceived marginalisation can be brought into the electoral conversation.

But there is a larger political calculation behind the change in PDA. The SP cannot afford to lose the social groups that brought it success in 2024. At the same time, it cannot win Uttar Pradesh by relying exclusively on its traditional or newly consolidated vote base. The challenge is, therefore, to move from a coalition of social groups opposed to the BJP to a broader coalition that can actually cross the majority mark.

That is why Pandit is being inserted into PDA.

It is an attempt to change the psychology of the Samajwadi Party as much as its electoral arithmetic. The SP wants to tell Brahmins that they are not outsiders in its politics while telling its existing PDA constituents that the party is not replacing them but adding another pillar to the coalition.

The real test of the "Pandit" strategy will not be the speeches, candidate announcements or political symbolism of 2026; it will be whether the SP can persuade a meaningful section of Brahmins to vote for it in 2027 without losing the social coalition that made PDA politically powerful in the first place.

For Akhilesh Yadav, therefore, changing the "P" from Pichchra to Pandit is not a change of alphabet; it is an attempt to rewrite the social equation of Uttar Pradesh politics.

The writer is a senior journalist. Views expressed are personal.