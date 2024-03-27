From Mandir To Mandi

Kangana Ranaut | Instagram

“Kya bhaav chal raha hai mandi mein bataiyega,” (What is the rate at the marketplace) read a post by Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on her Instagram handle. This was when Kangana Ranaut got her election ticket for the Himachal town of Mandi from the BJP for being a loyalist and painting the town saffron ever since she endorsed the making of the Ram Mandir.

Shrinate's nasty post seemed to draw its roots from a Shyam Benegal film called Mandi based out of a Hyderabad brothel, though mandiin Hindi refers to a marketplace! It is a different issue that the Congress woman denied posting it and has blamed it on an unknown colleague.

When the Queen actress reacted to Surpriya's post and wanted women to be spoken about better, X-users and Congressis quickly dug out her old video calling fellow actress Urmila Matondkar a porn star and asking her if that was fair to women. While Kangana has only been donning saffron, Rangeeli Urmila Matondkar has often changed colours moving from the Congress to Shiv Sena and then walking with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In 2021, an internet user had asked Kangana if she would contest from Himachal on a BJP ticket and she shut him off. I was given the option of Gwalior during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. HP (Himachal Pradesh) population is hardly 60/70 lakh, no poverty/crime. If I get into politics, I want a state with complexities I can work on and be the Queen I am in that field also. Small fry like you won't understand big talks, she'd roasted him. Now that tweet has come back to deep fry her.

It was Kangana's statement about India getting freedom in 2014 when Modi became the Prime Minister which became the national rage and shouted out that the actress who had also been advocating the building the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, was asking for a BJP ticket.