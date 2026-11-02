Free From Anger And Arrogance

Dada J. P. Vaswani Emphasises Humility, Self-Realisation And The Transformative Power Of A Guru's Love | Representational Image

The greatest intoxication is that of the ego. The worst madness is that of anger.

It is the true Guru who can destroy your false ego and lead you on to the God within you.

The Guru spells death to the ego. The Guru does not have to implant God within you, because He already exists there. All that the Guru does is clean away the accumulated dirt and dross that has soiled the mirror of your heart – and when the ugly stains of the ego are removed, you behold the Beloved reflected therein.

There are many modern munis among us even today. They go forth from one Guru to another, rejecting each for one reason or another. They are haunted by their own ego, their pride of knowledge and arrogance over their sadhana. They imagine they are perfectly apt in meditation and renunciation, and need the Guru only for namesake. The Guru must perforce perform ‘surgery’ on their ego before they can receive anything from him!

“I know this,” “I can do this,” “I am such a one,” “I am the doer,” “I am the giver” – how vain and futile are such assertions!

Here is how a great poet saint puts it:

When my ego was struck by the sword that

is the Guru’s love,

That love began to kill my ego.

Even when I was alive, I experienced death.

My death died; and I became immortal.

(Dada J. P. Vaswani was a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader.)