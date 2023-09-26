FPJ Editorial: Women Rising In Family-Run Firms

Representative Image

In an era marked by progress and change, a notable transformation is unfolding within the boardrooms of family-run companies across India. The Family Business Report for India 2023 has unveiled a compelling narrative of shifting dynamics within these enterprises. The study, encompassing 357 family-run businesses across 17 cities, has cast light on a remarkable shift - women are increasingly assuming active roles within these firms. One of the most striking revelations from the report is the substantial rise in female participation, with a staggering 97.8% engagement in southern India, in stark contrast to 41% in western India. This seismic shift unequivocally demonstrates that women have shattered the proverbial glass ceiling within these family businesses.

However, a sobering reality remains evident: very few women have ascended to the role of chief executive within these companies. While women are actively participating, they still have a considerable journey ahead before they can lay claim to the title of decision-makers in these organisations. It is noteworthy that women's economic acumen extends beyond the boardroom. Their ability to manage household budgets on a shoestring is a testament to their financial prowess. This domestic expertise can be a valuable asset when transferred to the world of business strategy and management.

One illustrative anecdote is the story of a nationally renowned family-run coffee chain. Tragedy struck when the head of the family took his own life amidst crippling debts. After a brief hiatus, his wife courageously assumed the mantle of chief executive and embarked on a remarkable turnaround journey. Despite her initial lack of a business background, she not only steered the company clear of its debts but also revitalised its presence in the national market. Her journey serves as an inspirational testament to the untapped potential within women leaders in family-run businesses.