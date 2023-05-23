FPJ Editorial: Why wrestle with the law?

PTI

It is now one month since Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have been protesting against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. He has been accused of sexually harassing the wrestlers. There is also a case against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act where arrest and interrogation are mandatory. Despite the wrestlers approaching the Supreme Court and the court asking the Delhi Police to register cases against him, the BJP MP remains glued to his chair. He behaves as if he is above the law of the land. Had he been an ordinary person with no connections with the ruling party, he would have been stripped of his post and he would have been rotting in jail till he is able to prove his innocence.

The wrestlers are persons who have brought glory to India by winning medals in international events. When they should have been keeping themselves fighting fit and preparing for forthcoming sports meets, they have to brave the heat at Jantar Mantar. It is a pity that the government considers protection of its MP such a prestige issue that it is ready to forget its own slogans like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. The international sports community has been watching with dismay the terrible goings-on in the capital where the wrestlers who should be feted and honoured are treated like dirt. The government is wrong to think that it can get away with its callousness. The parents and siblings of not just the wrestlers but women of their ilk are shocked and if, as they suggest, they are prepared to flex their muscles in Delhi, those in power will have no place to hide.

