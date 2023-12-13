FPJ Editorial: Triumph Of Modi’s Strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ample reason for elation as his strategic triumph unfolds in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. The deliberate absence of a projected chief ministerial candidate prevented any conflicting claims. Even in Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP clinched a decisive win, Shivraj Singh Chauhan had to await Modi’s decision. The prime minister personally sought votes, employing his own name and that of the party, and the efficacy of this strategy became evident. Chief ministerial hopefuls, potentially at odds with one another, campaigned energetically for the party, presenting a united front and winning the confidence of the people. In contrast, Rajasthan and the other two states witnessed internal strife among Congress leaders, rather than a unified Opposition against the common adversary.

This electoral process ushered in three new BJP leaders, notably Bhajanlal Sharma, a first-time MLA chosen to lead Rajasthan, with a longstanding commitment to the party and a history of holding various organisational roles. In Madhya Pradesh, the prime minister selected Mohan Yadav, holding significant symbolic value for the party's outreach to the large number of Yadav voters in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, crucial in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The appointment of Vishnu Deo Sai in Chhattisgarh aligns with the party’s ongoing strategy to secure the confidence of tribal communities, demonstrating successful implementation as suggested by the results.

The consolidation of power under Modi's leadership is evident, with the BJP and its governments in these states now firmly under his control. However, the looming question revolves around the potential drawbacks of such centralised authority within one individual for the democratic fabric of the nation. The ramifications of this over-centralisation on democratic principles warrant careful consideration and further discourse. For the present, all is well that ends well.