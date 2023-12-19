FPJ Editorial: Suspension Of Belief In Parliament

New Parliament Building | PTI

As on Tuesday, 141 Members of Parliament, comprising 95 from the Lok Sabha and 46 from the Rajya Sabha, have been suspended for the remainder of the session — an unprecedented occurrence in the annals of Indian parliamentary history. The session, heretofore proceeding seamlessly, took a tumultuous turn when the Lok Sabha expelled Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra without affording her an opportunity to explain, eliciting dismay among Opposition MPs.

Adding fuel to the discontent, neither the Ethics Committee nor the Speaker addressed the actions of a ruling party member, who targeted BSP member Danish Ali based on his religious identity in the House. Further, no action was taken against a ruling party MP involved in a security breach, allowing unauthorised individuals to enter Parliament House and create ruckus forcing the chair to adjourn the session. This happened on the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attack on Parliament.

The Opposition's anticipation of a detailed statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach and subsequent actions has gone unanswered, prompting questions about transparency. If the incident can be elucidated to the media, the demand for a parliamentary statement with room for supplementary questions appears justifiable. Regrettably, instead of addressing concerns and fostering dialogue, presiding officers of both Houses have been preoccupied with expelling dissenting voices, casting shadows on their impartiality. While the absence of the Opposition has expedited the passage of Bills, including those significant to Jammu and Kashmir, it is erroneous to perceive the Opposition as a mere hindrance. A robust Opposition is not a nuisance but an essential component of a healthy democracy.

Upholding democracy necessitates adherence to rules and fostering an unbiased parliamentary environment where both ruling and opposition parties contribute to the nation's discourse without fear of reprisal. It is imperative for both the ruling party and the Opposition to recognise that the responsibility of fortifying and enhancing democracy rests on their collective shoulders, necessitating collaboration rather than conflicting objectives.