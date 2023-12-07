FPJ Editorial: So Far So Good In Telangana

Congress in Telangana | File

The recent developments within the Congress party in Telangana suggest a strategic departure from past mistakes. Swiftly and decisively, the party chose Anumula Revanth Reddy as its Chief Minister, recognising his instrumental role in securing 64 out of 119 seats, toppling the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS). Reddy, despite being a newcomer, ascended to leadership seamlessly, symbolically affirming Sonia Gandhi's influence by arriving at the stadium with her in an open jeep for the swearing-in ceremony. While K. Chandrasekhar Rao holds the title "Father of Telangana," completing two terms as Chief Minister of the state, Reddy's emergence signals a shift in political dynamics. Telangana, a technologically progressive state, harbours high expectations from Reddy, who now bears the weighty responsibility of fulfilling the liberal promises made during the campaign. For instance, the party had given six guarantees to be implemented immediately on election. And that too when the state has been reeling under a debt of ₹5 lakh crore!

The electoral landscape reveals a weakened BJP, securing only eight seats, diminishing the threat of destabilisation. However, the Congress should not be oblivious to alternative tactics, exemplified by Reddy's previous arrest in a corruption case. As the initial fervour among Congress leaders subsides, the potential for personal rivalries, reminiscent of Rajasthan, looms. The centralised control once wielded by the party high command is no longer as absolute, allowing internal dynamics to shape political outcomes. Although Rao may currently seem marginalised, his residual influence could prove formidable in needling, if not destabilising, Reddy's administration. Politics, as always, remains the art of the possible, and the evolving scenario in Telangana will undoubtedly test the Congress's adaptability and Reddy's ability to navigate the intricate political landscape.