FPJ Editorial: Modi Turns Tables Against INDIA

In the ever-evolving world of Indian politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again displayed his strategic prowess. With the upcoming Assembly and parliamentary elections on the horizon, his deft handling of the ‘India to Bharat’ transition has left the Opposition scrambling for answers. When the Opposition forged an alliance, aptly naming it I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), they believed they had a clever electoral trick up their sleeves. Little did they anticipate Modi's audacious move to rebrand India as Bharat. The taste of this political pudding is all set to be served when President of Bharat Droupadi Murmu hosts a G-20 related dinner. This has left Modi's blind followers convinced that India was a British-imposed name. This, in turn, raised questions about the acceptability of other terms, such as ‘Hindu’, derived from the river ‘Sindhu’.

Modi’s supporters now face a dilemma of their own. What will they do if the Opposition renames their alliance as something like Broad Horizon Alliance for Reform Aimed at Transformation (B.H.A.R.A.T), as speculated? Will they go in for another name, Hindustan, that rhymes well with the ruling party’s Hindutva ideology? Yet, Modi, never one to be caught off guard, has something strategic brewing behind the scenes. His silence on the India-Bharat issue speaks volumes. The special session of Parliament scheduled for later this month is expected to shed light on his grand plan. Renaming India to Bharat isn't merely a symbolic gesture; it has far-reaching implications. Modi's pet projects, such as 'Make In India' and 'Skill India,' face potential rebranding. Even the thought of renaming institutions like the Reserve Bank of India, Indian Oil, and the State Bank of India is daunting. This transition isn't just about nomenclature; it's about reshaping the nation's identity.

Modi is not the one to relinquish the upper hand easily; his recent move appears to be a cautious testing of the waters. Evidently, he has asked his party members not to engage in discussions on the subject. This approach is reminiscent of how he deftly countered the Congress when its leaders referred to him as a ‘chaiwala’. In response, he invited them for ‘chai pe charcha’. It's evident that Modi is resolute in his determination to give the Opposition a formidable challenge, even in the game of giving names.