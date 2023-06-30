FPJ Editorial: Manipur Needs A Healing Hand

Rahul Gandhi interacting with children living in relief camps. | Congress

Rahul Gandhi’s two-day visit to the violence-hit Manipur had all the makings of high drama — inclement weather, change of route and mode of transport from road to helicopter, roadblocks by the local police, protestors from the Congress demanding clear passage while a motley crowd opposed his presence, meetings with people, and some sharing of food. Gandhi, the only Opposition leader to visit Manipur so far, has come under the usual barrage of accusations from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for “politicking” in the strife-torn northeastern state. Given that the violence began nearly two months ago and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit hardly helped calm tempers, it is difficult to argue with Gandhi's assertion on his social media handle that “Manipur needs healing. Peace has to be our only priority”.

It may be recalled that the face-off between the Meiteis and Kukis in the state, which erupted in early May, has acquired serious dimensions and shown few signs of abating; it may also be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to visit the state and the recent all-party meeting on the issue was a rather lame affair in his absence. Against this backdrop of continuing violence and political mismanagement by the Centre, Gandhi’s visit is not only timely and much-needed but also serves to keep the pressure on the Modi government to resolve the situation, or at least defuse it. This is the job and mandate of the political Opposition in a democracy. It is, therefore, difficult to fault Gandhi for “politicising” the issue or making political capital out of it.

There can be disparaging opinions about Gandhi’s political acumen and skills. However, on one aspect of his personality there can be little difference: his willingness to walk the talk, take the arduous road, speak what few other leaders have the courage to. Even the ruling party's leaders grudgingly and privately acknowledge these qualities. It is his quiet confidence and dare-the-devil attitude which rattles the ruling party and its social media minions. The Modi government has tried every trick in the book over the last decade to shame and outsmart him, corner him electorally and legally, limit his reach through mainstream media and more. That Gandhi keeps going is testament to his strength of character and tenacity of purpose to take on the government. In the durbar politics of this time, his voice matters — on Manipur and other issues.