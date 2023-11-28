FPJ Editorial: Comparison For Comparison's Sake

Mahatma Gandhi (left) Narendra Modi (right) | File pic

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar has recently found himself in the crossfire of criticism, and oh, what a storm he stirred! His attempt to draw parallels between Mahatma Gandhi and Narendra Modi has left many scratching their heads. His ingenious comparison of Gandhi as the 'Mahapurush' of the last century and Modi as the 'Yugpurush' of this century has ushered in a new era of sycophancy, proving that, evidently, there are no boundaries when it comes to unabashed admiration.

His daring venture into this realm of reverence has unveiled the stark differences between Gandhi and Modi. While Gandhi selflessly shed his upper garment at the sight of a destitute woman in need as depicted in the film Gandhi, Modi, it seems, has an insatiable appetite for clothing, boasting a wardrobe rivalling that of a fashionista's dream.

Both hail from the same state and speak the same language. However, the divergence in their actions speaks volumes. Gandhi, during the tumultuous times of Partition, traversed the riot-ridden streets of Bengal, a stark contrast to Modi's apparent reluctance to venture into Manipur. Gandhi, a devout Hindu, displayed a unique humility by avoiding temple visits, whereas Modi seems to be on a perpetual pilgrimage to Tirupati, clocking in four visits since his Delhi sojourn in 2014.

As Rudyard Kipling eloquently put it, "East is east and west is west, and the two shall never meet." This adage seems particularly apt when considering the chasm between Gandhi and Modi.

In the grand tapestry of Indian political history, Dhankar's attempt at drawing parallels could be likened to comparing apples and oranges — an endeavour as ambitious as it is perplexing. Nevertheless, one can't help but marvel at the creativity unleashed in the pursuit of this lofty comparison, perhaps a testament to the boundless depths of sycophancy in our political landscape.