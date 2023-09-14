FPJ Editorial: Chinks In Security In Kashmir

Picture for Representation |

The recent terrorist attack in Anantnag district of Kashmir, resulting in the tragic deaths of a colonel and a major from the Rashtriya Rifles and a deputy superintendent of the Kashmir Police, underscores the persistent threat of terrorism in the border Union Territory. This incident, which also left at least two soldiers injured, one critically, serves as a grim reminder that terrorism remains a formidable challenge despite all the security measures taken. Initial reports indicate that the victims fell prey to a hail of bullets from the terrorists, highlighting a lapse in the security apparatus or an escalation in the terrorists' capabilities. The border areas are supposed to be safeguarded by a robust three-layer security system, making such attacks difficult to execute. This incident raises questions about the effectiveness of these security measures and calls into question India's preparedness along the border.

The banned Resistance Front, believed to be a shadow group of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack. This group had previously targeted Army personnel on August 4, resulting in the deaths of three soldiers in the Halan forest area of Kulgam district. While there has been a prevailing belief that cross-border terrorism had been contained following the government's decision to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir and revoke Article 370, ground realities paint a different picture. Terrorism continues to persist as a significant challenge in the Valley, as evidenced by the increasing number of such incidents, with at least nine reported until March of this year. Despite ongoing infrastructure development projects, such as the construction of national highways and tunnels through mountains, and a surge in tourism, the threat of terrorism has not abated. In fact, it seems to have intensified, driven by a desire to disrupt the daily life and progress in the two Union Territories.

In short, the recent terrorist attack in Anantnag serves as a stark reminder that the threat of terrorism in Kashmir remains ever-present. It raises concerns about the adequacy of security measures along the border and the evolving tactics of terrorist groups. While India continues its development efforts in the region, addressing the underlying security challenges remains paramount to ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region. Furthermore, there is a compelling argument in favour of reinstating the democratic process by conducting elections for the State Assembly, a proposition recently emphasised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Read Also FPJ Editorial: An Uphill Task For TDP Chief

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)